Jayden Stockley starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to play Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to avoid a fifth straight defeat when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Darren Moore’s Owls have been one of the form sides in League One since the turn of the year and need to pick up maximum points to keep the pressure up on those above them.

Regressions in form from Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland has given Wednesday a great chance of bursting into the play-off places, and the low on confidence Addicks may provide low hanging fruit.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington and Jake Forster-Caskey remain sidelined for the Addicks, while Jayden Stockley and Scott Fraser are back in contention to feature.

Mason Burstow faces a late fitness test after limping off in the midweek defeat to Milton Keynes Dons.

Here, we are predicting four changes from the side that lost 2-0 last time out to line-up at Hillsborough…

Sam Lavelle could be rested after making his first start since suffering a groin injury in late October in midweek.

However, the four alterations are as follows: Ryan Inniss replaces Chris Gunter, Diallang Jaiyesimi comes in for Juan Castillo, Elliot Lee for Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley returns in place of Mason Burstow.

Lee has been deployed as an attack-minded midfielder more often this season, but he has played as a striker in his career and with the limited attacking options at Jackson’s disposal, the Luton Town loanee could start alongside Stockley at the top of the pitch.

Adam Matthews has come under criticism for his recent performances, but the Welshman seems to have earned the trust of the manager in the last month or so and is expected to keep his place.