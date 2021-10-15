Jayden Stockley starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Lincoln City this weekend

Crunch time persists for Nigel Adkins as he prepares his Charlton Athletic for a trip to Sincil Bank on Saturday.

Lincoln City reached the League One play-off final last season and, like the Addicks, will be looking to make up for lost time having endured a stuttering start to the campaign.

Charlton were victorious just before the international break with a much needed 2-1 victory at Fleetwood Town with Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley giving the South Londoners the lead either side of half time.

With the tests of Accrington Stanley and Sunderland looming next week Charlton need to get at least a point on the board here to build some momentum as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Here, we are predicting just one change from the win over Fleetwood…

Jayden Stockley, a favourite of Adkins’, replaces Josh Davison at the top of the pitch. The latter had been performing well and got on the scoresheet against Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers before the break. But Stockley proved the match winner at Highbury Stadium and went on to net a brace in the Papa John’s Trophy the following midweek.

Adkins made Stockley captain at the start of the season and will be looking to shoehorn in a player he trusts in such pressurised circumstances.

Alex Gilbey and Harry Arter remain integral in the middle of the park and will have to be at their best to stop the likes of Lewis Fiorini and Lasse Sorensen from dictating the game.