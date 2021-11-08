Jayden Stockley reveals what life under Johnnie Jackson has been like at Charlton Athletic

After a struggling start to the season, Charlton Athletic parted company with Nigel Adkins, with club legend Johnnie Jackson taking temporary charge.

The Addicks have since looked a revitalised outfit under the 39-year-old’s guidance, with Jackson admitting that he wants the permanent job.

Since taking over at The Valley, Charlton have picked up seven points from three games, with two of those clashes coming against teams in the top six.

Netting twice since the temporary appointment of the young manager, summer signing Jayden Stockley has netted four times, taking his total to 10 in all competitions.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Darren Bent born? 1983 1984 1985 1986

Speaking to London News Online, the centre-forward addressed the club’s managerial situation and the impact that Jackson has had thus far: “The whole atmosphere has been so positive.

“In terms of the intensity, it’s given us a chance to use the quality of the squad. Every single member of the squad, whether they’re playing or not, is behind Jacko. You’ve seen from our results.”

The verdict

Charlton possess a very strong League One squad, and they were undoubtedly underachieving with Adkins at the helm.

Jackson has since raised the confidence levels, with club staff, the squad, and the fans, all seemingly on board at present.

The relentless nature of League One this season means that there are no easy games, with The Addicks set to play second in the table Plymouth Argyle twice in their next seven games, with in-form Ipswich Town also coming up.

The Addicks have won just one game this season against teams outside of the relegation places, and that certainly needs to change as soon as possible.

Jackson is seemingly well on his way to securing a permanent job at Charlton, but in a results-based business like Football, he needs to ensure that this run continues.