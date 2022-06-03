Jayden Stockley from Charlton Athletic to Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick themselves up and go against after losing out in the play-off semi-final against Sunderland in a disappointing fashion.

Having the home tie during the second leg, they will have been disappointed not to have capitalised on their exceptional record at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 campaign to force their way past the Black Cats and into the play-off final, where they would have been favourites to beat Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite blowing this golden chance to get themselves back to the Championship at the first time of asking, they are still in a reasonably strong position going into the new campaign and stability has been retained with Darren Moore remaining the Owls’ boss.

They will need to invest in certain areas though with Saido Berahino, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson all being released on the expiration of their contracts and Harlee Dean, Lewis Gibson, Tyreece John-Jules, Florian Kamberi, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo and Jordan Storey all leaving on the expiration of their loan spells in South Yorkshire.

Looking at that, Wednesday will be in desperate need of a rebuild in central defence – and all eyes will be turning to Dejphon Chansiri to give Moore the backing he needs to make a difference once more in the summer market following an impressive window last year.

The forward area will also need some more options with Berahino, Kamberi and John-Jules all leaving – and they have reportedly identified a potential recruit in this position.

What do we know so far?

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have placed Charlton Athletic forward Jayden Stockley on their shortlist as they look to add more attacking firepower to their squad before the next window closes.

Stockley, 28, recorded 20 goals in 38 competitive appearances for the Addicks during the 2021/22 campaign and Moore sees the ex-Preston North End man as a potential candidate to come in alongside fellow talisman Lee Gregory.

As per the same outlet, he was on Moore’s radar last summer but EFL transfer restrictions meant they were unable to get a deal over the line, an issue they no longer have as they now have complete freedom to do what they like in the market.

The South Yorkshire outfit are interested in getting a deal over the line but at this stage, they are yet to engage in advanced talks with Charlton regarding a potential move, though they will have until the start of September if they want to bring him in during the next window.

Is it likely to happen?

Still having two years left on his deal at Charlton and establishing himself as an integral asset at The Valley, he won’t be available on the cheap and that may rule the Owls out of this race.

They may be free of restrictions now – but they still need to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules – a task that has been made trickier by the fact they will be plying their trade in the third tier once again next term.

As well as this, the Addicks have just lost Conor Washington and although Chuks Aneke is available as another option, they will be reluctant to cash in on Stockley having already sold Mason Burstow to Chelsea in January.

Only a fee that can allow Charlton to rebuild their forward line may be accepted and this is why they may want to charge Wednesday a hefty seven-figure price for his services, especially with the side in the English capital potentially reluctant to sell one of their best assets to one of their league rivals.

Is this deal likely at this stage? Probably not unless Moore’s side are willing to spend a sizeable amount on the 28-year-old.

With little chance of selling him on for a lot more in the future, they may opt against even making an offer for his services.