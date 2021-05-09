Jayden Stockley comments on his potential Charlton Athletic future

Striker Jayden Stockley has revealed he wants to make his move to Charlton Athletic permanent in the summer transfer window.

Stockley joined Charlton on loan from Preston North End back in the January transfer window, and has made a big impact at The Valley.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 21 league appearances since joining the Addicks on a permanent basis, and will be hoping to help the club seal a League One play-off spot when they host title winners Hull City on the final day of this season.

Now it seems as though Stockley is keen to be back at The Valley next season, potentially regardless of whether or not the club are playing in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking about his future beyond the summer transfer window, Stockley told The Sun: “It’s up in the air at the moment. I don’t know what fees are circling around and they don’t even know who their (Preston’s) manager is going to be next season.

“What I can say is I absolutely am loving my time here. And this hopefully isn’t the end of my time playing for Charlton.

“If it works for everyone, I would love it. I feel I have so much to give and these are my prime years.”

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Stockley’s contract with Preston, securing his future at Deepdale until the end of next season.

Prior to making the move to Charlton, Stockley had made 71 appearances and scored nine times in all competitions for Preston, having joined North End from Exeter City in January 2019.

The Verdict

It would surely make sense for Stockley to be back at Charlton next season.

The striker has clearly enjoyed his time at the club, and he has made a good impression during his time there, meaning you imagine they will also be keen to bring him back this summer.

For Preston meanwhile, this could be their last chance to receive a fee for Stockley given his contract situation, so it could make sense for them to sell, given it could be hard for him to force his way back into their side.

As a result, I wouldn’t be overly surprised to see this deal go through come the summer transfer window.