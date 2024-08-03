Highlights Plymouth Argyle are preparing for the new Championship season with key attacking reinforcements and potential loan signings like Jayden Danns.

Liverpool striker Danns, known for his pace and clinical finishing, could provide the goalscoring threat the Greens need after struggling in front of goal.

Rangers winger Scott Wright is another target for Argyle, with his potential arrival adding even more danger to their attacking lineup and addressing their past goal-shy performances.

The start of the Championship season is getting ever-closer and second tier sides are continuing to put together their squads for the 24/25 campaign.

Wayne Rooney will be no different at Plymouth Argyle, as the former Manchester United man continues his preparations for his first year in Devon, having been appointed earlier in the summer.

The Pilgrims have already acted to bring in a number of attacking reinforcements during the off-season, with Muhamed Tijani, Ibrahim Cissoko, and Dargo Gyabi all brought in on season-long loan deals while Victor Palsson and Nathanael Ogbeta add extra cover at the back on permanent deals.

And as the clock ticks down on their curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough next Sunday, here we take a look at two possible recruits that the Greens could add before they get their season underway in Yorkshire.

Jayden Danns

There has been plenty of speculation about a move for Liverpool striker Jayden Danns in recent weeks, with the teenage sensation linked with a season-long loan move to Home Park.

The 18-year-old has had experience playing for the Reds’ first team last season, as he netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup, as well as coming off the bench in the closing moments of two Premier League games.

Argyle had difficulty in front of goal during the latter part of the previous campaign, with an inability to score more than once in any of their final 12 league games of the season seeing them dragged into a relegation scrap towards the end of the season.

Jayden Danns PL2 record 23/24 Appearances 7 Starts 7 Goals 3 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 0.80 Source: FBRef

With the arrival of Tijani, the Greens have added another dimension to the front line, with the bulky frontman able to hold the ball up and add a physical presence in the final third, while Cissoko will be on hand to be a menace on the flanks.

But Danns will offer something completely different to the Slavia Prague loanee, with his pace, technique, and clinical nature in front of goal likely to cause Championship defenders all manner of trouble in the season ahead.

With added depth in the striking department, the onus will be taken off of Ryan Hardie for the 24/25 campaign, with the Scot running himself into the ground at the end of last season, due to a lack of competition for starting places up top.

Scott Wright

Another player Argyle are said to have cast an eye over recently is Rangers winger Scott Wright.

The wide man is reportedly tracked by a number of Championship rivals this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, and Preston North End all keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

According to Football Insider, the Scottish side are likely to accept a fee of less than £1 million for the winger, who featured 23 times in the Scottish Premiership last season.

With Philippe Clement’s side having a bid rejected for Morgan Whittaker in recent weeks, the two sides have already been in dialogue, and if the former Swansea City man is to move on, then getting Wright as a makeweight in the deal could help to sweeten up the Greens for the season ahead.

With Cissoko, Issaka, and possibly Bali Mumba already operating on the flanks going forward, the addition of Wright would add even more danger to Argyle’s attacking line up, and address the shot-shy antics of the season before.

Having joined from Dundee in January 2021, Wright has failed to become a regular starter at Ibrox, with just 23 starts during his time in Glasgow, so a move away from the club could be exactly what he needs to reignite his career, and Argyle could benefit from that as a result.