Plymouth Argyle’s desperate need for a striker is clear for all to see at this moment in time, with the Greens failing to field a fit forward through the middle in recent outings.

While the Devon outfit have Michael Obafemi, Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani all on their books who can do a job up top, the trio have all had their fitness concerns throughout the current campaign, with their availability limited as we head into 2025.

New man Michael Baidoo has been tasked with filling the role for his new employers since his arrival from Elfsborg, but with the Ghanaian preferring to operate behind a frontman, the Green Army are yet to see the best of the new signing in his two outings in league and cup.

It was in that historic win at Brentford on Saturday that the new man made his debut, and while the celebrations were wholeheartedly getting into swing in West London, attention would have also been on Merseyside earlier in the day, with an Argyle target managing to catch the eye in a cup competition once again.

Jayden Danns’ Liverpool display will have caught the eye as Plymouth Argyle linger

Argyle are said to have been a long-term admirer of Liverpool startled Jayden Danns, with the teenage talent linked with a loan move to Devon in the summer - although injury put paid to that transfer happening - before interest has reportedly reignited in the current transfer window.

With the Greens struggling to employ a player capable of making the most out of situations in the final third and putting the ball in the back of the net, there is plenty of emphasis on recruiting the right man in the next few weeks, with Danns’ latest cameo helping his reputation once again.

The attacker had only been on the pitch for four minutes against Accrington Stanley at the weekend when he managed to get himself on the scoresheet, with his tenacity to retain possession on halfway rewarded by latching onto a loose ball in the penalty area to tuck the ball away.

It is not the first time that the young talent has caught the eye in the prestigious competition, with a brace against Southampton last season proving his knack for burying opportunities; a trait the Pilgrims would love to have within their squad in their bid to escape relegation.

Jayden Danns vs Accrington Stanley (FotMob) Minutes played 19 Shots 1 Shots on target 1 Goals 1 Touches 10

With his energy and enthusiasm to make things happen, Danns could be the elusive piece of the puzzle for Argyle for the remainder of the campaign, with new boss Miron Muslic priding himself on a side that shows intensity in the final third, both in and out of possession.

Plymouth Argyle set to face Cardiff City battle for Jayden Danns signature as Liverpool wait to make loan decision

Alas, it is not only Argyle who are credited with an interest in Danns this winter, with fellow Championship strugglers Cardiff City also rumoured to be in the mix, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

If indeed Liverpool do let their starlet leave Anfield for the remainder of the campaign, his first real taste of the men’s game is sure to be an eye-opener, although his intelligence and all-round game was praised by Reds’ boss Arne Slot after the cup victory at the weekend.

While the Dutchman [pictured] was unsure whether a loan move will be secured before the transfer deadline on February 3rd, he said of Danns:

"What I like most about him – and with most of the Academy players – is the mentality they have. So, that’s a big compliment for him and definitely also a big compliment to our youth academy because if you are a youngster and you come to the first team sometimes you are used in a way that you might not expect [in training].

"Although it is common in football, you are then playing the other team that has to copy sometimes the team we face over here, so sometimes you are in a different position.

"He is a striker, but if we are playing 11v11 and I make the choice to play Jota and the other side Darwin [Nunez] is playing as a nine, he has to play as an 11 or as a six or whatever position we need him.

"What that potential is, it probably needs some time to find out if he will in the end be a starter for us, but he will have a very good career because of his mentality. I am very sure of that."

Coming from the manager of one of the biggest football clubs in the world, that is very high praise indeed, and his latest showing is proof that Argyle need to do all they can to bring him to Home Park for the rest of the campaign, as he could be all the difference between relegation and survival in the coming months.