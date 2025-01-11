Everyone at Plymouth Argyle will be in overdrive during the month of January, as the Pilgrims look to turn around their season and dig themselves out of the mire in the second-half of the campaign.

After the departure of Wayne Rooney on New Year’s Day, the Devon outfit have the next four months to pick themselves up and battle against relegation in the Championship, with the chance to add to a depleted squad over the next few weeks.

With a number of injury concerns as 2024 drew to a close, Argyle were down to the bare bones in terms of playing personnel, with the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Joe Edwards, Ibrahim Cissoko and Ryan Hardie all facing time on the sidelines.

With the majority returning as the new year gets underway, the Greens will be looking to strike even more deals before the transfer window comes to a close, with incomings and outgoings expected, and if they get these two deals over the line they will surely be over the moon.

In: Jayden Danns

Argyle were heavily linked with a move for Jayden Danns back in the summer, although an injury to the young Liverpool hotshot stopped any such deal in its tracks, with the teenager remaining at Anfield during his recovery.

As the temperatures have dropped across the country, interest in the forward has began to heat up once again, with fellow Championship outfit Cardiff City also said to be tempted by a deal this month, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Jayden Danns' 23/24 stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 0 FA Cup 1 2 EFL Cup 1 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0

With the departure of Andre Gray earlier in the month as his short-term deal at Home Park came to an end, Argyle will surely be looking to add plenty more firepower to their forward line in the coming weeks, and if they manage to bring in Danns on loan it could really help their cause for the remainder of the campaign.

A player highly regarded on Merseyside, Danns - who turns 19 this month - will surely be relishing the chance to prove himself in the men’s game, having had brief chances to impress with the Reds during his fledgling career, and a move to Devon could well suit all parties for the next few months.

With Gray’s departure, the Greens currently have Ryan Hardie and Michael Obafemi as options up top, while Muhamed Tijani looks set to be back among first-team plans after a lengthy layoff due to injury.

New man Michael Baidoo will also add extra creativity in the final third, and the addition of a clinical, energetic striker to the attacking options could make all the difference going forward, with the Greens proving to be a blunt force in front of goal of late, particularly away from home.

Out: Callum Wright

Callum Wright’s future as an Argyle player didn’t look all too promising before the festive period, but the attacking midfielder has had his chances of first-team action dented even further with developments since Christmas.

The first of which was completely of his own doing, as he needlessly got sent off in the 4-0 drubbing at Coventry City on Boxing Day, where he was almost spoiling for a red card in the dying minutes, and got his wish for a reckless lunge at Joel Latibeaudiere three minutes from time.

When Argyle are in the depths of a relegation fight, you need players who can stand up and be trusted, not throw their toys out the pram and contribute towards its downfall, and Wright can no longer be someone who can be relied upon when the going gets tough.

The second factor influencing his future at the club is the arrival of Baidoo, who will offer a creative outlet going forward after joining the Greens in a club-record deal earlier in the month.

The Ghanaian’s arrival will have pushed Wright even further down the pecking order at Home Park, with Rami Al Hajj also preferred in the central areas, while Whittaker, Cissoko and even Mustapha Bundu are all above him in regards to the wide berths.

With that in mind, moving the former Blackpool man on will surely be on the minds of the Argyle hierarchy this winter, with a drop down to League One likely to be what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Lincoln City were said to have taken an interest in the 24-year-old over the summer, and if the Imps are still keen, or any other third tier side, a move away from Home Park looks likelier by the day, especially with further incomings promised by owner Simon Hallett.