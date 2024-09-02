Every team will have their own hard luck tales over the ones that got away this summer, with plenty of mooted transfer deals not able to get over the line.

Whether it was selling clubs playing hardball or player and club failing to agree personal terms, there are plenty of reasons for deals falling at the final hurdle, as Plymouth Argyle will know all too well.

With the summer transfer window coming to a close, the Greens will still be ruing one or two deals that could have made the difference in the season ahead, but didn’t get finalised before the deadline.

Here we take a look at the two main protagonists in Argyle transfer sagas across the summer, and just why they didn’t complete a move to Home Park in August.

Michael Baidoo

Poor, poor Michael Baidoo. The attacking midfielder seemingly did everything he could to try and force a move to Devon in the dying stages of the transfer window, only for current club Elfsborg to stand in his way.

The Ghanaian playmaker was said to be incredibly keen on a move to Home Park from the Swedish outfit, and even reportedly wrote a letter to the club’s hierarchy in an attempt to force a deal over the line.

But the Europa League qualifiers quashed any attempts the Pilgrims made for a deal to happen before 11pm on August 30th, with the club said to have gone back on an earlier promise they had made to the player that he was available to leave if the right offer came along.

Michael Baidoo's Elfsborg Allsvenskan stats 2024 (As Per FBRef) Appearances 20 Starts 19 Goals 8 Assists 4 Goal contribution/90 0.67

The Greens were said to have tabled a bid that was well-above the £1 million club-record to try and secure the 25-year-old’s services, but all their bartering eventually came to nothing due to Elfsborg’s stubbornness.

With 11 goals from 28 appearances in all competitions this season, Baidoo’s grace and technique in the final third is exactly what the Pilgrims have been lacking so far this season, making missing out on his signing all the harder to take.

Wayne Rooney’s side did eventually add attacking midfielder Rami Al Hajj to their squad in the final hours of the transfer window to make up for the Baidoo disappointment, but missing out on the Ghanaian will still wrangle the Green Army.

Jayden Danns

A loan move for Jayden Danns looked on the cards for Argyle earlier in the transfer window, with the young Liverpool forward proving to be a bright talent in the early stages of his career.

However, the 18-year-old was said to have suffered a back injury during the summer, which all but put paid to any departure from Anfield before the transfer window came to an end.

Having already featured twice in the Premier League for the Reds, and netted a brace in an FA Cup clash with Southampton last season, Danns has already proven he has the talent to excel at the highest level, with Argyle prepared to give him his first full taste of professional football.

While the Greens have Ryan Hardie, Michael Obafemi and Muhamed Tijani as options up top, a move for Danns could have added even further options for Rooney to consider, with Argyle lacking for goals at the start of the season.

With just two goals from the first four matches of the Championship campaign, the Greens will be cursing their luck that a move for Danns couldn’t be completed, because it could have been a much different story with him at their disposal before Christmas.

The Pilgrims will still hold hope of completing a similar deal in January though, with Alan Nixon reporting that the teenager could be allowed to depart on loan if he hasn’t broken into Arne Slot’s first-team by then.