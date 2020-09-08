Jayden Bogle sends message to Derby County fans after Sheffield United exit confirmation

Sheffield United secured the signing of Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle yesterday, combining the deal with fellow Rams player Max Lowe.

Bogle has penned a four-year deal at Bramall Lane and joins after a stellar few seasons at Derby County where he became one of the club’s most influential platers.

The 20-year-old joined the Midlands outfit back in January 2016 having had spells at both Reading and Swindon Town, and after after several impressive displays for the Rams’ U18s and U23s, Bogle was handed a chance to shine in the first team back in the 2018/19 season.

Ultimately, the defender never looked back and became a key figure in the Derby side, notably becoming a major part of Frank Lampard’s setup as they reached the Championship play-off final in that season.

Naturally, Bogle has reached out to the Derby County fans via his personal Instagram page, showcasing his appreciation for the club as a whole and the supporter base who have backed him throughout the last four years: