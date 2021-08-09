Jayden Bogle reveals personal gain from Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United arrival

Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle believes he has already become a better player under manager Slavisa Jokanovic, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

Despite the Blades’ opening day loss to Birmingham City on Saturday night, the 21-year-old was full of praise for the Serbian, who was formally appointed at the end of May but didn’t arrive in South Yorkshire until the start of July after officially leaving Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

He oversaw a reasonably quiet pre-season at Bramall Lane despite persistent rumours surrounding Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge’s futures – and opted to give some of his existing players a chance before dipping into the transfer market – saying his current squad is the best he has inherited in England.

This time with the new boss seems to have paid dividends for Bogle, who already feels like a better player under Jokanovic despite the 52-year-old only spending just over a month back in England thus far.

Speaking about the new boss and new techniques in training, he said to the Sheffield Star: “There’s been a lot of work on positioning, when you’re in possession and also when you’re not.

“So there’s been a lot to take on board and it’s really made me think about how the game is played – what I need to be doing, where I need to be when certain situations are developing and the best way of reacting when they actually happen.

“It’s really different to what I’ve been used to in the past. But that’s good because, genuinely, I think I’ve already become a better player as a result.

“I feel I’ve improved and all of the lads will tell you the same thing I’m sure. They’ve taken on board his ideas and everyone is really enjoying them.”

Despite this heavy praise, it’s currently unknown how much Jokanovic will utilise the young full-back with George Baldock currently ahead of him in the pecking order and a potential move to Celtic for his competitor unlikely to materialise.

Bogle himself has been linked with a move to Premier League side Norwich City this summer, but the Blades are likely to be keen on keeping one of their promising young players.

The Verdict:

This just shows why Sheffield United fans shouldn’t be panicking over the Birmingham City loss. It may have been an unexpected blow, but Jokanovic is proven at this level and has the calibre of players at his disposal to win promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The one thing he now needs to address is the side’s lack of depth in central midfield and at centre-back – and also look to fill any gaps left by further departures this summer.

Jack O’Connell’s injury and the departures of Kean Bryan and Phil Jagielka this summer have left the Blades looking light at the back and they could potentially be in the same situation in the middle of the park shortly if Sander Berge gets his move away.

What’s particularly promising about Bogle’s quotes though is the fact Jokanovic seems to be actively improving the existing squad, before adding a fresh injection of quality via the transfer market towards the end of this window.

It’s a recipe for success – and the right-back will want to be heavily involved in the 2021/22 campaign.