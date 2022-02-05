Jayden Bogle reflects on match winning display in Sheffield United’s win at Birmingham

Jayden Bogle proved to be the difference between Sheffield United and Birmingham City on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old was part of a great incisive passage of play that concluded with his deft finish through the legs of Neil Etheridge.

The Blades have won six, drawn one and lost one since Paul Heckingbottom took the reins and Bogle has stepped up a level as an attacking right wing back.

The Blues have been on a steady decline since falling away from the play-off picture in the opening stretch of the season, Lyle Taylor bagged his second in as many games to break the deadlock before Sharp equalised swiftly to put United in the ascendency, with Bogle then netting the winner.

Bogle took to Instagram to express his emotions after the match.

He wrote: “Big 3 points!! Another goal. Amazing support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bogezzz🤟🏽 (@jaydenbogle37)

Bogle was in and out of the team under Slavisa Jokanovic but the 21-year-old has established himself as the first choice right wing back since Paul Heckingbottom replaced the Serbian, with George Baldock falling down the pecking order.

The resurgences of the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have received a lot of plaudits in the last few months, however that of Sheffield United is right up there and they are now firmly amongst the play-off chasing pack.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Luton Town (H)? Win Draw Loss

The Verdict

Bogle is developing nicely under Heckingbottom and will be hoping to earn further experience in the Premier League in the coming years.

This season feels like the Blades’ most realistic chance of earning promotion with it seeming very unlikely that any of their parachute payments will be invested in the transfer market.

Heckingbottom is committed to improving the players currently at the club and that has clearly been achieved already with Bogle.

It is testament to the job that Heckingbottom is doing, that the Blades did not panic, kept believing after going behind and scored two excellent goals to quickly turn the game on its head at St Andrew’s.