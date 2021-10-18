Jayden Bogle makes honest admission about his game-time at Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle has admitted that he was frustrated by his lack of game-time earlier this season but is grateful that he has recently been handed the opportunity to prove himself by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

When the defender joined the Blades last year, he would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the club in the Premier League.

However, despite featuring on 16 occasions in the top-flight for United, he was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Following the arrival of Jokanovic, Bogle was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the majority of the club’s clashes in the opening stages of the season due to the presence of George Baldock.

Handed his first league start of the current campaign on Saturday, the defender managed to show some glimpses of promise against Stoke City as the Blades sealed a 2-1 victory in this clash.

Bogle will now be looking to help United secure a positive result in their clash with Millwall tomorrow.

Ahead of this showdown, the defender has admitted that he is grateful that Jokanovic has given him the chance to showcase his talent.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Bogle said: “It was frustrating for me at the start of the season but I’ve had a few opportunities recently so I’m grateful for that.

“It’s the manager’s decision who he picks and everyone will play their part, I just want the best for the team if I’m playing or not.

The Verdict

Considering that Baldock is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, Bogle is likely to feature again for the Blades on Tuesday.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the defender has made 80 appearances at this level during his career to date and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

Particularly impressive during the Blades’ League Cup victory over Carlisle United in August, Bogle managed to help his side keep a clean-sheet in this clash as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.73.

By replicating this performance in the second-tier tomorrow, Bogle could potentially play a key role for United as they look to secure victory in their showdown with Millwall.