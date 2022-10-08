Jayden Bogle issues message after injury recovery at Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is looking to make up for lost time after his return from a long lay-off.

Bogle made his first Championship appearance since February last weekend after damaging knee cartilage which ruled him out for the season.

His time in recovery away from playing has given the 21-year-old a new perspective on football with Bogle eager to make up for lost time.

Coupled with the desperate ambition of playing the Premier League once again, Bogle is keen to get going as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about his injury lay-off, Bogle said: “When it (football)’s been literally taken away from you to the point where you can’t go out and train and play and that’s all you want to do, it makes you just want to get back at it even quicker.

“I’ve just been even hungrier to get back out there on the pitch training with the boys and then going back into gamedays, the fans and the atmosphere. I missed that.”

The time out injured has given Bogle a different perspective on football, one he hopes to not go through again: “There’s a difference to being in there supporting the boys, a big difference.

“Little things you might take for granted and then once you have an injury and you can’t do them, you appreciate them much more when you can do them again.”

The Verdict

Bogle returning is a huge positive for Sheffield United.

Not only does it coincide with George Baldock picking up a knock, but he also adds a completely different dimension to the Blades attack.

There aren’t many better dribblers in the division than him and if he can find the form he was displaying up until his injury last season, he will become a key figure for the Blades.

Him coming back into the side at a time where the games build up will mean there’s the extra strength available as well as a player who can unlock tight games with his ability.