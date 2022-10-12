Jayden Bogle gives verdict on Max Lowe at Sheffield United following blow

Sheffield United have had a strong start to the new season and currently sit at the top of the Championship.

The season started well for Max Lowe at Bramall Lane too who after returning from a loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season started the campaign with a run in the team.

The 25-year-old scored the winning goal in his side’s 2-1 win against Sunderland and has contributed two assists so far this season so when he picked up an injury against Hull City, it was a blow to both him and his side who would miss him in the squad.

It’s unknown for how long exactly Lowe will be out but he requires surgery and faces a spell on the sidelines.

However, fellow Blade Jayden Bogle, who also played with Lowe at Derby County, has backed his teammate to come back even strong as he told Yorkshire Live: “I was gutted when I saw him go down. When you see any player go down like that really you know they are struggling.

“He has shown what he can do and the qualities that he has got. I have played with him at previous clubs, so I know the qualities that he has got. He will come back even stronger and hungrier. He’ll come back fighting and read to go again when he’s back fit.”

The Verdict:

This was a really unfortunate time for Lowe to get injured as he was starting to nail down a place in the Sheffield United side and show Paul Heckingbottom his qualities.

He will be disappointed himself to have lost out on what was a good opportunity for him to get regular minutes again at a team top of the table.

However, as Bogle said, prior to his injury he certainly showed his qualities to Heckingbottom who will no doubt now be eager to have him back in the side.

It’s certainly a blip for the player but the 25-year-old has plenty of talent and will no doubt have a part to play on the other side of his recovery.