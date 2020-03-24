Jayden Bogle delivers one-word verdict on Derby County video footage

Derby County defender Jayden Bogle has taken to Twitter to reflect on the club’s infamous play-off victory over Leeds United after a supporter shared footage from the clash.

The Rams secured their place in the final of the knock-out competition by defying the odds at Elland Road last season under the guidance of then-boss Frank Lampard.

Having lost all three of their previous clashes with Leeds, Derby entered this particular clash as underdogs.

However, despite conceding an early goal, the Rams levelled up proceedings on the stroke of half-time before taking the lead in the 46th minute via a strike from Mason Mount.

Harry Wilson then added a third for Derby who were pegged back by the hosts as Stuart Dallas netted his second goal of the evening.

Following Gaetano Berardi’s red-card, the Rams continued to pile the pressure on Leeds and eventually scored the decisive fourth goal in the 85th minute as Jack Marriott tapped home.

Whilst the Rams would go on to suffer heartbreak in the play-off final, their triumph over the Whites will be remembered for a long time by their fans.

After a supporter shared footage of the clash on Twitter, Bogle delivered his verdict on the game.

The defender, who started this particular fixture for the Rams, posted: “Scenes.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how dramatic this particular fixture was, it is hardly surprising that Derby fans are still taking about on social media.

Whilst the Rams have struggled for consistency at times this season, they will be hoping to launch a late push for the play-offs in the coming months.

Currently five points adrift of the top-six, there is no reason why Derby cannot push on under the guidance of manager Phillip Cocu.

Providing that he is able to deliver the goods during the remaining nine league games, Bogle could potentially help his side extend their season past the 46 fixture mark.