Jay Stansfield has been a shining light for Birmingham City in recent times, despite the club's poor run of form which has cost Wayne Rooney his job.

Rooney departed St Andrew's after Birmingham's 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year's Day, which meant the Blues found themselves in 20th place in the Championship table.

However, Fulham loanee Stansfield has continued to perform well for the Blues, and has impressed during his loan spell in the West Midlands.

The 21-year-old has scored seven times in 24 league appearances for the club, making him the club's top scorer. Given his age, and goalscoring record playing in a struggling side, it's no surprise that other clubs are said to be interested in the former Exeter man.

Birmingham Mail reported last week that Fulham haven't notified Birmingham City of any plans to recall Stansfield this month, but Rooney confirmed that the Cottagers were able to recall the player if they wished to do so.

Ipswich Town hold preliminary talks over a move for Jay Stansfield

According to Football Insider, Ipswich Town have held preliminary talks with Fulham over a move for Jay Stansfield.

Despite a poor run of form for their recent high standards, the Tractor Boys are still second in the Championship and in the hunt for automatic promotion. A move for Stansfield could be crucial in helping to get them over the line, particularly with fellow striker Dane Scarlett being recalled by Tottenham.

Fulham are said to be open to recalling Stansfield and loaning him to another club in the division, so it remains to be seen whether the striker will remain a Birmingham player come the start of February.

After his penultimate game in charge of Birmingham against Bristol City, Rooney told the Birmingham Mail, "Jay has been great for us. He’s an important player for us. Of course he’s a Fulham player and he’s gained great experience here, and he will continue to do that.

“Ultimately, we have been in touch with Fulham. As far as we’re aware, he will be with us. Fulham have a window where they can pull him back. If that’s what they do then it’s out of our control.”

Sunderland keeping tabs on Stansfield's situation

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has reported that Stansfield is one of a number of strikers that the club are keeping tabs on in January.

The Black Cats were desperate to sign the striker in the summer, however it never materialised and he subsequently joined Birmingham City.

Jay Stansfield's record in senior football - Transfermarkt (03/01/2024) Club P G A Exeter City 39 9 8 Birmingham City 24 7 2 Fulham 8 1 0

Ex-Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray told The Northern Echo in November that the club were confident of signing Stansfield in the summer.

"I never got to the point of expecting him to arrive the next day but it's something we chased pretty hard," said Mowbray.

"I did have a conversation with him, I spoke to his manager at Fulham and they were pretty sound and happy that he was coming here. For whatever reason, that didn't happen."

Stansfield cited geographical reasons for his decision to join Birmingham, telling the Birmingham official website that being close to his family in London was important to him.

"I am quite a big family man and I like having my family around me, so it is perfect for them to be able to come up and watch the games and for me to be able to go home and see them still," said Stansfield.

Whether Sunderland's distance from London will put Stansfield off a move to the Stadium of Light remains to be seen, but the Black Cats seem determined to finally bring the striker to the North East.