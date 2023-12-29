Birmingham City have endured a tough run of things over the course of the past couple of months.

The Blues have won just two of their 13 league games since Wayne Rooney was appointed to replace John Eustace as manager at St Andrew's.

That is a run that has seen the Midlands club drop out of the play-off places, and down to 19th in the Championship table, just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Now, there is a possibility that Birmingham could soon be set to suffer another blow, as the January transfer window moves ever closer to opening again.

That comes in the form of Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan with the Blues, from Premier League club Fulham.

The striker has been one of the bright sparks for the Blues since joining on loan from the Cottagers back in the summer transfer window.

Since the start of the campaign, Stansfield has been Birmingham's top scorer, finding the net seven times in 22 appearances across all competitions, while also providing two assists in that time.

However, interest in the Fulham loanee is now starting to emerge from elsewhere as we approach the return of the market, and it would be a major blow for Birmingham to lose his services if Fulham were to recall him, and send him elsewhere next month.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest transfer news regarding Stansfield to have broken recently, right here.

2 Ipswich open talks with Fulham over Stansfield deal

One other Championship club to have been credited with an interest in Stansfield in recent weeks, are Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed an excellent return to the second-tier this season, currently sitting second in the Championship table.

However, a new centre forward has seemingly been on the agenda in the lead-up to January, and the need for reinforcements in that position may have been increased by the recent injury to George Hirst.

As a result, the latest reports from Football Insider have now claimed that Ipswich have indeed opened prelimary talks with Fulham, about a deal to take Stansfield to Portman Road for the second half of this season.

It is claimed that the striker's parent club are yet to make a final decision on a potential January move, although it is thought that they could be open to such a deal happening.

1 Sunderland also showing interest in Stansfield

Another Championship club who look as though they could make a move to try and snatch Stansfield from Birmingham in January, are Sunderland.

The Black Cats are making another push for a place in the play-offs this season, but have been hampered by a lack of goals from their centre forward options since the start of the campaign.

As a result, Stansfield would arguably be a useful addition to the squad available to newly appointed manager Michael Beale at the Stadium of Light, and it seems they may act on that.

According to reports from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the Fulham loanee is being monitored by Sunderland, ahead of the possibility of his parent club recalling him to be loaned out again in January.

It is thought that Stansfield is one of a number of strikers being monitored by the Black Cats, as they look to further strengthen their attacking firepower come the turn of the year.