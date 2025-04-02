Birmingham City ace Jay Stansfield was left slightly perplexed by a question which came his way from Jonathan Oakes of Sky Sports following his winning goal from the penalty spot against Bristol Rovers.

The Blues striker netted his first goal since February 18th from the penalty spot five minutes from time, sealing a vital victory for Chris Davies' side reinstated a double-figure buffer between themselves and Wrexham in second place.

Plenty of attention has been given to the club-record signing across the season, with Stansfield now taking his tally to 22 goals for the season in all competitions - 17 of which have come in League One as Birmingham edge ever-closer towards an immediate return to the Championship.

However, when speaking alongside fellow goalscorer, Keshi Anderson, in a post-match interview, Stansfield was slightly confused by the wording of one particular question which came his way.

Related Exclusive: Pundit reveals Tom Brady transfer effect at Birmingham City as Premier League prediction is made Speaking exclusively with FLW, Joe Jacobson has been speaking on where Birmingham City will be in five years time.

Jay Stansfield responds to bizarre Sky Sports question as Birmingham City see off Bristol Rovers

Despite taking the lead after just three minutes through a sublime curling effort from Anderson, Blues were given far from an easy ride against the Gas, who equalised just 16 minutes later as Gatlin O'Donker was given the simple task of heading into an empty net after being left unmarked inside the six-yard box.

Rovers continued to have plenty of chances throughout the encounter, but their hard work was undone by Stansfield in more ways than one, with the 22-year-old playing his part in the awarding of the spot-kick after Taylor Moore was adjudged to have handled his initial cross into the danger area, before coolly slotting home after a slight delay in proceedings, which involved Alfie May presenting him with the ball after it initially looked like the former Charlton Athletic man would step up himself after netting a brace against Shrewsbury Town.

The former Fulham man sent Jed Ward the wrong way in front of 1,730 travelling Bluenoses, securing his first goal since returning to the starting lineup against Lincoln City on March 8th.

Despite the smallest of runs without a goal for the England Under-21 international, he was still left slightly confused by Oakes' question relating to his decisive strike from 12 yards.

When asked "What did it mean to score that in front of the Blues fans as well, you've not scored in a little while," Stansfield responded "It's only been five games!"

Jay Stansfield's 24/25 Birmingham City Record Apps Goals League One 29 17 EFL Trophy 4 4 FA Cup 2 - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 02/04/25)

"It meant everything," the striker added. "As a striker, obviously you want to be scoring goals and, when you go five games without scoring, you start to, not doubt yourself, but miss chances that you shouldn't do and things like that."

"When you get a penalty - I practice them a lot, so I know where I'm going to go - to get that and get back on the goalsheet means everything, and to get three points is even better," the Blues forward concluded.

Birmingham City are on the brink of promotion