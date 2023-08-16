Highlights QPR and several other Championship clubs have enquired about a loan move for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who impressed on loan at Exeter last season.

Fulham would be willing to grant a temporary move for Stansfield if the right opportunity arises, as he is actively seeking a move to the Championship.

There are conflicting reports on whether Stansfield could stay at Fulham and be part of their first team plans, especially with uncertainty surrounding Aleksandar Mitrovic's future.

QPR are one of at least four Championship clubs to have made an enquiry for young Fulham FC striker Jay Stansfield.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Exeter, last season, where he formerly played for the academy. He scored nine goals in 36 appearances in the league.

He recently went on a pre-season tour with his parent club, and he featured in three of the five games that the Cottagers played.

But with any game time in the Premier League not guaranteed, Stansfield appears to be looking for a move to the Championship.

What's going on with Jay Stansfield?

According to a report from the Evening Standard, second-tier side Queens Park Rangers have enquired about a loan move for Stansfield.

eportedly, Fulham would be happy to grant a temporary move for the striker, if it was the right one, and he is actively seeking a change in location for the 2023-24 season.

The Evening Standard have said that the R's aren't the only ones in the league who have been looking at bringing in the 20-year-old. They reported that at least three other teams have asked Fulham about a loan move for Stansfield, but who the other clubs are is unknown.

Could Stansfield stay at Fulham?

There are other reports that suggest that the 20-year-old could be part of his parent club's plans for the upcoming season.

With the future of their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic up in the air, there could be an opening in the first team squad for Stansfield. Reports from Darren Witcoop suggest that this could be the case.

How good is Jay Stansfield?

The Cottagers' forward prospect will bring class and quality to whichever squad he's playing for this year. His time with The Grecians last season showed that.

There would have been a lot of pressure on him on his return to the South West; the club that both he and his father, Adam Stansfield, had represented. Add on top of that that the club had retired his dad's number nine shirt after he passed away from cancer, in 2010, and un-retired it so that he could wear it. That's some weight to carry on your shoulders at the age of 19, but he excelled.

He has maturity beyond his years and the footballing ability to go with it. Not only was he a goal threat in League One, last season, but he provided seven assists as well. He's a forward who will be comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline. This should be particulary appealing to QPR fans.

Rangers currently sit 16th in the Championship having lost 4-0 to Watford and beat Cardiff 2-1 in their opening two games of the season. They only have three recognised strikers at the club (Lyndon Dykes, Sinclair Armstrong and Charlie Kelman) so the addition of a talent like Stansfield would be welcomed at Loftus Road, if he were to join.