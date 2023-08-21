As the summer transfer window comes to a close over the course of the next few weeks, there is likely to be a number of young Premier League players on the move in search of more regular game time in the Football League, to help their development.

One player who looks as though he will find himself making such a move, is Fulham striker Jay Stansfield.

Last season, the 20-year-old impressed during a temporary spell in League One with his dad Adam's former club Exeter City, where he scored nine goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

This season however, it looks as though the striker is going to get the chance to show what he can do at a higher level, with plenty of Championship clubs being linked with a move for the Fulham man.

As a result, this is a deal that will generate plenty of interest and discussion, so we've taken a look at the latest news surrounding a potential transfer for Stansfield, right here.

Potential suitors emerging with pursuits being stepped up

It was initially reported that QPR were one of four Championship clubs who are keen on a deal for Stansfield, and other possible destinations for the striker have since come to light.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Sunderland and Millwall are also among the list of clubs who are keen to bring the 20-year-old to the Championship for this season.

Meanwhile, journalist Darren Witcoop has since claimed that it is now QPR and Sunderland who are pushing the hardest to complete a deal for the striker, suggesting the battle for his services may soon be reaching its final stages.

Amid that interest there is in Stansfield, it seems as though there is a hope from Fulham that the striker will be able to complete a temporary move away from Craven Cottage this summer.

However, while there is the hope for such an agreement, that will apparently only happen if the move is seen to be right both for Stansfield, and Fulham themselves.

Speaking about the possibility of Stansfield going out on loan before the window closes at the end of this month, Fulham manager Marco Silva told West London Sport: “It is a good sign that all these clubs, and they are good Championship clubs, want Jay.

“It is good for his confidence. He is a fantastic boy, we all love him at this football club. I know he wants to play football and to be on the pitch every single weekend and in every single match.

“We are going to take a decision for him but it depends on our market as well and our squad. It is up to us to decide whether he should go out and play games week in week out.

“Even if it was in a lower division for eight months at Exeter, he has come back stronger and grown as a football player.

“But it is important for us where he plays. We don’t want to put him at just any club. He needs to go to a club that play in a certain way, that is important for us as well.

“I am in contact with him every day, I know what he would like to happen but let’s see what is best for the club as well.”

Mowbray makes admission

Silva is not the only manager to have been speaking about the interest that has emerged in Stansfield over the course of the past few days.

With Sunderland having also been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old recently, the Black Cats' boss, Tony Mowbray, is seemingly making no secret of his own admiration and interest in the Fulham striker, even if he is not the only potential target he is looking at.

Speaking about his own side's rumoured pursuit of a loan move for Stansfield, Mowbray told The Chronicle: "The way we work at this football club, I think we have two, three, or maybe even four names that we are juggling.

"I shouldn't talk about the boy [Stansfield] because nothing is done yet, but he is one of the players we have had conversations about, but there are two or three other players that we have had conversations about.

"We're juggling them all at the moment and it will be interesting to see which of them falls."