Currently flying high in the top two of the Championship, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Ipswich Town do not really need to add to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, they have been linked with not only a swoop for another forward, but they could really hurt a fellow Championship side by taking one of their loanees.

According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich have enquired about signing Jay Stansfield in January, and it may be a case that they could try and strike a permanent deal for the 21-year-old as opposed to taking him on loan.

The youngster has scored five times for Birmingham in 19 Championship appearances, and he has played in a number of attacking positions as well as his favoured role as a natural striker - that versatility is probably something that McKenna has seen and would like a piece of.

Game-time would not be guaranteed for Stansfield at Ipswich

There are however factors that Stansfield would have to consider if an official approach does come from Ipswich in January - with the main one being the amount of minutes he is likely to get.

Ipswich have continued with their prolific attacking nature from last season, where they scored 101 goals in League One, and after 22 Championship matches they have found the back of the net 47 times - the highest tally in the Championship.

The goals have been shared around among McKenna's squad, with both Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead - neither of who play as the central striker - scoring eight each so far and the likes of George Hirst and Marcus Harness in behind them, showing the kind of options that McKenna can rely upon regularly.

With a lot of options though comes selection headaches, but McKenna has seemingly settled on a regular front four now of Wes Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead and Hirst, but there is also Omari Hutchinson, Harness, Freddie Ladapo and Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett to consider, as well as Kayden Jackson.

Town therefore are not exactly lacking depth, and with the form they're in, it's hard to see Stansfield coming in and immediately starting and making an impact despite his talent.

Staying at Birmingham until end of season may suit Stansfield better

Signing for a promotion-chasing side in the Championship of course would mean Stansfield is likely to be involved in success and will have chances created for him, but he is far more likely to receive the game-time he needs at Birmingham for the remainder of the campaign.

Stansfield has started all but one match in the Championship under Rooney so far, although he has only scored twice in that time, and he's played on the left flank and in the number 10 role as well as up-front.

And even though the Blues aren't pulling up many trees at the moment, it will surely be better for Stansfield to be gaining that experience from starting every week rather than taking the risk of making the move to Portman Road - even if they are on the up.

That is the case if it would be a loan approach from Ipswich, but if it's a permanent switch that the Suffolk side can try and do then that complicates things a bit as it would give the 21-year-old the time to establish himself at Portman Road, with no pressure on getting starts straight away.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck in January, but the player does need to consider many factors if he is going to trade one Championship club for another - that also includes deciding if he thinks he's going to make it at Fulham.