As the summer transfer window closes in on its final week, teams up and down the EFL will be making last-minute deals that they hope will put them in good stead for the campaign.

The majority of the teams will have done the bulk of their transfer business, but as with every transfer window, teams will be making last-minute moves for players as they react to injuries or results.

Therefore, we may see players who are on the fringes of the first team at Premier League clubs make loan moves to teams in the Championship, League One, and League Two.

One player who could do such a thing is Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, as he is expected to leave the club for a loan move to the Championship.

Last season, the 20-year-old impressed during a spell at League One club Exeter City, where he scored nine goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

That form has caught the eye of interested parties once again this summer, but it seems Stansfield is likely going to get a Championship loan move as clubs from the second tier eye up a potential deal.

It comes as no surprise that there are quite a few teams interested in the young forward, so we've taken a look at the latest news surrounding a potential transfer for Stansfield.

Which teams are interested in Jay Stansfield?

It was first reported by the Evening Standard, that Queens Park Rangers had an interest in the Fulham forward and even made an enquiry.

It was then exclusively reported by Football League World that Sunderland had an interest in the young forward, with the likes of QPR and Millwall also keen.

It was further added by Darren Witcoop, that Sunderland and QPR are the two teams pushing the hardest to sign the 20-year-old, as Fulham are keen for him to play at a higher level than League One this time.

Are Sunderland leading the race for Jay Stansfield?

As mentioned, Sunderland are one of the interested teams in Stansfield, but do face competition as QPR and Millwall will also feel they have a good chance of signing the striker.

However, the Black Cats are desperate to add to their forward line in what remains of this transfer window as they still await the return of Ross Stewart.

In the latest development, Sunderland have held talks with Stansfield, and he is a player they are considering as they look at options, according to the Sunderland Echo.

What is Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Jay Stansfield’s next move?

As it stands it is anyone’s race when it comes to signing Stansfield in the remaining days of the transfer window. But pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland are the better placed team and Stansfield should pick them over QPR.

He told Football League World: “QPR and Sunderland are said to be battling it out for young striker Jay Stansfield.

“He's a very, very talented player. Personally, I think given the styles of play - with no disrespect to QPR, who's manager plays a more direct style of football - he should choose Sunderland.

"They play through the lines, and I think that would be a better fit for him. The only plus for QPR is that he stays in London. Gareth Ainsworth is a very good manager but I, for one, thought that they would struggle this season.

“Okay, they have picked up two defeats in three and I still think they're going to be down the bottom of the league, but if you look at Sunderland and what they've achieved in comparison, I'd still expect them to be there and thereabouts in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“Although they haven't had the greatest of starts, you look at what they've achieved last season.”