Highlights Stansfield's possible £6 million move to Birmingham would be a real coup, signaling intent for promotion this season.

James' future at St. Andrew’s remains uncertain, despite interest from several clubs eyeing a move for the young talent.

Holding onto James could be crucial for Birmingham's chance to return to the Championship, easing pressure on an immediate sale.

Birmingham City have their sights firmly set on an immediate return to the Championship this season.

The Blues were relegated to the third tier, where they will compete for the first time since 1995.

Chris Davies has been appointed with the task of bringing the Midlands outfit back to the second division at the first time of asking.

The 39-year-old previously worked as an assistant coach at Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou prior to his move to St. Andrew’s.

This will be his first role as the main man, having been an assistant under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, Leicester City, Liverpool and Swansea City.

Birmingham will get their campaign underway against Reading on 10 August, but they still have until 30 August to complete any remaining summer transfer business.

Here we look at the moves the club could make this month to have their supporters in dreamland…

Jay Stansfield signs

Jay Stansfield spent last season on loan with Birmingham, where he bagged 12 goals from 43 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

The forward has since returned to his parent club Fulham over the summer, with uncertainty surrounding his future at Craven Cottage.

But the Blues face competition from the likes of Cardiff City and Hull City in the race to his signing, according to reports from the BBC and The 1904 Club.

The Telegraph have reported that Birmingham are in talks over a possible £6 million swoop for the forward.

Getting this deal over the line before the transfer deadline at the end of the month would be a real coup.

Stansfield showed that he is a Championship calibre striker during his time with the Blues, so bringing him in as a League One club would be a great endorsement of their future plans.

Beating the likes of Cardiff and Hull to his signing would be a statement of intent, and would put the club as the favourites in the race to promotion this season.

The 21-year-old also has scope to improve as a player given his age, and he could become an even more valuable asset over time, especially if he helps the club make a swift return to the second division.

Jay Stansfield's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.32 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 2.62 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.11 npxG + xAG 0.36 Shot-creating actions 2.32

Jordan James stays

Jordan James’ future at St. Andrew’s has been the subject of speculation throughout this year.

The club fended off interest from Atalanta in January, with Alan Nixon reporting that an offer was made near the winter market deadline.

Relegation to League One has caused further uncertainty over his time with the Blues.

James only has one year remaining on his current contract, but there is an option to extend that by a further 12 months, which eases the pressure on an immediate sale this summer.

Birmingham Live have claimed that no bids have been made for the youngster since the January market, but there is still enough time for matters to change before the market shuts.

According to HITC, the likes of Ipswich Town, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester City and Southampton are all eyeing a possible move while Football Insider has named Leeds United as suitors as well.

It would be a real coup for Davies’ side if they were able to hold onto the 20-year-old going into the League One season.

The Wales international could prove key to the team earning its place back in the Championship in 2025.