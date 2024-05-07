Highlights Birmingham City's 23/24 season was a disaster marked by relegation and managerial upheaval.

Jay Stansfield's loan spell with the club was a rare bright spot, winning five awards.

Stansfield showed a desire to potentially return to Birmingham in the future.

Jay Stansfield hasn't ruled out the possibility of one day returning to Birmingham City, following the end of his loan spell with the club.

Not much about Birmingham's 23/24 campaign has been a success - that tends to be the case when a team gets relegated, especially when they were in the play-off places and then sacked their manager.

Things had been slowly getting worse all season until the whole house of cards came down when their relegation to League One was confirmed on Saturday.

There was one thing that the club did get right, among its many errors, and that was the signing of Stansfield. The striker enjoyed a decent loan spell with the Blues, scoring 12 league goals in 43 appearances.

It wasn't enough to keep the side up, but his efforts were rewarded in some way at the club's end of season awards ceremony.

He won five prizes on the night, and, as another slight bonus for Blues fans, he didn't shut down the idea of coming back to St Andrew's at this point, although the club's current status would make an imminent return very unlikely.

Jay Stansfield keeps Birmingham return door open

At the awards night, the striker admitted that he was sad to be leaving the club, but that it will always be a place that he looks back on with much fondness.

An emotional Stansfield said, via Birmingham Live: "Going up there and knowing my teammates have voted for me, and the supporters, I just felt sad to be leaving. It’s one of those things, I signed up for a season’s loan and I’ve loved every minute and learnt a lot.

"I think I’ve just built up such a relationship with the fans and the club that I wanted to give my all in every game. We came up short in the end and everyone around the club is feeling hurt. I think the club will be back where it belongs very soon. Hopefully next season they can push on."

"We’ll see what happens," the 21-year-old added, on the chances of coming back to the club. "I’m heading back to Fulham and I’m going to try my best there. That’s my team at the moment and I need to take everything I’ve learned from here and go there. Blues will always have a place in my heart."

Stansfield also spoke about how his debut goal for the club immediately helped to ingratiate him with the supporters.

He said: "The goal early on helped. I earned my respect on the first day and could show everyone why I chose Birmingham. Being around the city and seeing the fans, and seeing how welcoming and hard-working everybody is, there are amazing people everywhere round here."

Birmingham have to find another Jay Stansfield next season

Loan moves can be very hit and miss. The player understands that their future probably isn't going to lie with their temporary team, especially if they play well, but you do get those ones that you fall in love with.

That's what it was about with the Fulham forward. Yes, the goals and his in-game contributions were very good, but when you have a player like that who connects so well with the fans, that is hard to find, and it's something that City have to try and replicate next season.

Birmingham should easily have the biggest budget in the third tier this season. They, in theory, should have their pick of the free agents and loan market, because of their financial power, and this will give them the best chance of finding another Jay Stansfield.