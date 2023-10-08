Highlights Birmingham City made several permanent signings this summer, which will allow them to generate future profits from sales of those players.

The club's owners need to abide by financial rules while investing in the team to achieve on-field success.

Jay Stansfield, Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, Krystian Bielik, and Dion Sanderson are key first-team players with increasing transfer values.

Birmingham City will be happy with the work they did this summer, with John Eustace able to bring in several permanent additions.

This will allow Blues to generate money from sales in the future, with many of those that came in during the previous transfer window likely to generate a profit for the club in the future.

That will be crucial for them because their owners will be desperate to continue abiding by the EFL's financial rules, whilst also investing as much in the team as possible to give the Midlands outfit the best chance of achieving on-field success.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

On-field success is much-needed at St Andrew's because the club struggled under its previous ownership.

Manager John Eustace has played a big part in helping Blues to get back on its feet - and supporters will be hoping Tom Wagner and his team can help to bring the good times back to the Midlands.

Their summer business was a good start to Wagner's reign - but there's plenty more to be done in the coming months and years to get the club back to the Premier League.

Excellent first-teamers will be needed to give them the best chance of sealing a top-flight return and speaking of top-quality players, we have predicted the transfer value of Birmingham's best 5 first-teamers, in no particular order.

Jay Stansfield - £4m

Fulham loan man Stansfield has been a real asset for Blues this term, scoring against Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and Preston North End this term.

His goalscoring record isn't a surprise considering he recorded nine goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances for Exeter City last season.

And with the striker putting pen to paper on a new contract this summer to extend his stay at Craven Cottage until 2027, that has only increased his valuation and put the Cottagers in a strong position at the negotiating table.

He has only fully proved himself in League One so there's only a limited amount the Cottagers can demand for him.

However, he's been one of Blues' best players so far this season and he's also versatile, which can only increase his value.

Lee Buchanan - £4m

Buchanan being out of action is a massive blow because he was one of the club's most integral players during the early stages of the campaign and fully deserves his place on this list.

Breaking through at Derby County at a reasonably early age, he then secured a move to German side Werder Bremen and that will have enhanced him as a player and a person before his return to England in the summer.

He signed a five-year contract in the summer which will allow Birmingham to demand a big fee for him - but he probably needs to improve his assists record to be worth more than he currently is.

Ethan Laird - £6m

Maxime Colin was a long-serving player on the right-hand side and this is why Laird had big shoes to fill when he came in.

However, he did a great job during the early stages of the season and it's a shame he has been out of action since because he's a talented player.

He has shown before in the EFL that he can be a real asset going forward and because he's been a better assister during his career than Buchanan, he is probably worth slightly more.

And at 22, he's likely to become more and more valuable in the coming years.

Krystian Bielik - £3.5m

The Poland international would probably be worth more if he managed to be fit more during his time at Derby County.

He would probably be in the Premier League if it wasn't for his injury struggles - but he's currently doing well at St Andrew's and the fact they managed to bring him in permanently during the summer was a real boost.

At 25, he may have slightly less room to grow than others, but he shouldn't be at his peak yet so it will be interesting to see how he develops further in the next two or three years.

Dion Sanderson - £5m

Sanderon has enough Championship experience under his belt to command that type of fee.

Appearing for the likes of Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City on loan in the second tier over the years, Sanderson will be glad that he has finally managed to find a permanent home.

That can only help his developing and considering he's only 23, there's plenty of time for him to develop.

His potential increases his valuation, as well as the fact his deal doesn't expire until 2027.