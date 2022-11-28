Jay Stansfield = 10/10: Rating all of Exeter City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Some neutral observers were concerned by Exeter City‘s lack of transfer business, especially ahead of the 2022/23 season kicking off, but the Grecians’ squad have largely made the step up from League Two with ease.

City have been one of the most exciting teams to follow this season and will remain optimistic about having an outside chance of finishing in the top six this season.

Here, we have rated all of the Grecians’ summer signings out of ten, do you agree?

1. Jamal Blackman – 6

Limited resale value due to only signing a one-year deal with the club, Jamal Blackman has not looked wholly convincing between the sticks and appears unlikely to be first choice above third tier level in the near future.

The 29-year-old has conceded 27 goals from 24.2 expected goals on target, as per Opta Analyst, and does not rank favourably when compared to the rest of the keepers in the division.

2. Rekeem Harper – 7

Harper has chipped in with two assists in ten third tier appearances but has been very much a squad rotation player under Matt Taylor and Gary Caldwell.

The 22-year-old has struggled to cement a starting berth due to the performances of Harry Kite and Timothee Dieng, and it would not be an enormous surprise to see him recalled in January by Ipswich Town.

That said, he is a valued member of the squad and offers something different than the other central midfielders at the club.

3. Jay Stansfield – 10

Stansfield has been an outstanding pick-up for the Grecians, and it is clear to see why Marco Silva trusted the 20-year-old with a Premier League start early on in the season.

Four goals and five assists in all competitions does not paint the full picture of how influential he has been, complimenting the talents of Jevani Brown and Sam Nombe in the final third.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Exeter City quiz

1 of 20 What year were Exeter City founded? 1899 1901 1905 1911

4. Kgaogelo Chauke – 6

Chauke has not accumulated a tonne of minutes, with most of his action coming in the Papa John’s Trophy but remains a valued option in and around the first team squad in offering competition for places.

At just 19, it has been a good learning experience so far, but increased gametime will be the desire of the parent club, Southampton, and individual.

5. Harry Smith – 5

Harry Smith’s season-long move from Leyton Orient was cut short due to off-pitch reasons last month.

The towering striker made five League One substitute appearances before returning to the capital.

Smith has not turned out for Richie Wellens’ O’s since his loan spell in Devon came to an end.