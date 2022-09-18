Jay Rodriguez shares message with Burnley supporters after scoring in win over Bristol City

Jay Rodriguez has taken to Instagram to share a message with Burnley’s supporters following the club’s latest outing in the Championship.

The Clarets managed to get back to winning ways yesterday by defeating Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Manuel Benson opened the scoring for Burnley in the fourth minute of this clash as he fired an effort past Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Undeterred by this strike, Nigel Pearson’s side levelled proceedings via an effort from former Burnley man Nahki Wells.

Both keepers were called into action following these two goals as Bentley denied Ian Maatsen whilst Arijanet Muric produced two saves to prevent the Robins from taking the lead.

Following the break, Rodriguez scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 67th minute as he headed home from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross.

Whereas City did push for an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, Burnley managed to show some defensive resilience to seal all three points.

As a result of this triumph, Burnley moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

After his side’s latest victory, Rodriguez opted to reflect on this fixture on Instagram.

The forward posted: “Good day at the office, +3.

“MOTM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Rodriguez (@jayrodriguez_9)

The Verdict

When you consider that Burnley were forced to settle for a point in their recent clashes with West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End, they will be delighted by the fact that they were able to overcome the threat posed by the Robins in yesterday’s fixture.

Rodriguez once again provided a vital contribution for the Clarets in this clash and has shown this season that he is clearly more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

As well as scoring five goals in eight league games, Rodriguez has also chipped in with one assist and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.21 in the Championship.

Providing that Rodriguez is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the coming months, he could potentially play a key role for Burnley as they aim to launch a push for automatic promotion under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham