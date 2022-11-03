Jay Rodriguez reacts to Burnley’s dramatic 3-2 win over Rotherham United

Burnley left it late once again but, in the end, got the better of Rotherham United to a 3-2 scoreline at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

The Clarets were trailing 2-1 to the newly promoted Millers heading into additional time when super substitute Manuel Benson came up with the goods again, curling a left footed shot into the far corner after cutting in from the right flank to level things up with plenty of time left on the clock.

The winner was scrappy with Halil Dervisoglu stabbing home a Josh Brownhill shot that was generously parried out by Viktor Johansson to spark scenes of delirium amongst the home crowd.

Burnley opened up a six-point cushion on third placed Sheffield United as a result of the late comeback ahead of the weekend’s action, taking their tally to 38 points after 19 games.

Jay Rodriguez, who scored a first half equaliser for the Clarets, took to Instagram to reflect on the rollercoaster victory.

He wrote: “Some ending, fighting right until the finish again.

“Happy to get another goal.”

The cult hero is now just one goal away from reaching double figures in the league, with four games remaining until we reach the halfway point.

The Verdict

There were some concerns around Rodriguez spearheading the attack at the age of 33, and whether or not he suited Vincent Kompany’s style of play, but those doubters are being silenced with the former England international proving that he is still capable of being prolific in the second tier.

Psychologically, even though they have played one match more than the third-placed Blades, opening up a six-point cushion feels very significant and having the minerals, and more importantly the quality to bring off the bench, to turn games around late on as they have done, is a sign of a team who can stay the course of the season at the top end.