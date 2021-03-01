Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss, Darren Moore, has been given the best wishes of Jay Rodriguez following his appointment this morning.

After a period of months rather than weeks, Wednesday have settled on Moore as their new manager, luring the 46-year-old out of Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Moore has impressed across South Yorkshire with Doncaster, whilst he also did reasonably well with West Brom in the Championship and lost his job as a push for automatic promotion began to look unlikely in 2018/19.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez – part of the squad at the Hawthorns – has underlined just how important Moore was to changing the mentality of those at West Brom, as he wished him all the best on Twitter:

Wishing Darren all the best in his new role! A top man who brought belief back at @WBA and helped us kick on. https://t.co/FyorTtnbEn — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) March 1, 2021

Moore inherits a squad struggling in the Championship and fighting a very different battle to the pushes for promotion he’s had with West Brom and Doncaster.

Wednesday are 23rd in the Championship table and six points adrift of safety as things stand.

Moore’s first game will pitch him up against Rotherham United on Wednesday evening, with another club threatened with relegation presenting a decent opportunity to the Owls and their new boss.

The Verdict

Moore was well-respected when he was at West Brom and that’s evident by the way Rodriguez looks back on that.

He’s entering a tough environment at Hillsborough, but if he can do what he did at West Brom and change the mentality of the club, it will work out to be a good thing for the Owls.

They need something to change, and quickly. Relegation is a real possibility and something is going to give one way or the other with this appointment.

