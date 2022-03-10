Jay Matete shares message as he reflects on Sunderland’s victory over Fleetwood

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest performance in League One.

Matete was selected to start against his former club Fleetwood Town on Tuesday by Black Cats manager Alex Neil.

After securing an impressive 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic last weekend, it was always going to be intriguing to see whether Sunderland would be able to back up this display by defeating the Cod Army at the Stadium of Light.

Ellis Harrison opened the scoring for Fleetwood in the first-half of this fixture as he fired past Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Undeterred by this strike, Sunderland levelled proceedings after the break thanks to an effort from Elliot Embleton.

Luke O’Nien then gave his side the lead in the 82nd minute before Matete teed up Jack Clarke who sealed all three points by netting a superb effort in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, Sunderland moved up to fifth in the League One standings.

The Black Cats will be looking to retain their spot in the play-off places this weekend by securing a positive result in their meeting with Crewe Alexandra.

Reflecting on the club’s latest display in the third-tier on Instagram, Matete has admitted that was an important victory for Sunderland.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

The midfielder posted: “Important 3 points, nice to see some familiar faces.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jay.matete

The Verdict

Having recently stepped up their performance levels, Sunderland will be keen to extend their current winning run in the coming weeks.

Matete could potentially play a key role in the club’s push for a play-off spot if he is able to maintain his form as well as his consistency.

Since joining Sunderland, the midfielder has managed to make 2.4 tackles per game whilst he is also averaging a respectable pass success rate of 80.4% for his new side (as per WhoScored).

By improving upon these statistics between now and the end of the campaign, Matete could establish himself as an influential figure for the Black Cats as they look to finally secure a return to the Championship later this year.