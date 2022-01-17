Jay Fulton to Blackpool: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Jay Fulton has been linked with a move away over the last few days, with the latest side reportedly considering a move for his services being Blackpool according to The Sun (16.01.21 – pg.60).

The midfielder has recently been cast aside by current club Swansea and that means that he may be better served looking for a new club in the winter window if he wants regular gametime. With just four games under his belt in the Championship, he could get more action elsewhere.

The 27-year-old could certainly still do a job in the second tier – and it now looks like he is on the radar for Blackpool, with the Seasiders eager to ensure that they can retain their position in the division beyond this season.

But would it be a good move for them and what could he offer to Blackpool?

Is it a good potential move?

For both club and player, the short answer is yes.

Jay Fulton isn’t getting gametime at Swansea and it would be better for him to leave his current side now if that is going to continue. He can still offer plenty to another side, so it’s not worth him spending the rest of the season sat on the bench.

For Blackpool, they have some talent in their squad but Fulton is not only solid in the centre of the field but has the experience that perhaps some of the other players in their squad don’t. He knows what it takes to cut it in the second tier and can offer his knowledge and know-how to many others in that side.

He’s played at the level for years too and he’s still only 27-years-old – meaning there is plenty left in the tank to help Blackpool control games from the centre of the field.

Would he start?

Over the last few weeks, Blackpool have been turning to Kenneth Dougall and Callum Connolly and with neither of them having played much in the Championship, it would be a welcome boost to add someone like Fulton into the mix.

If he joined now, he would certainly be in contention for a starting spot and would likely get one. He has experience across the EFL and even in the Premier League and his age also makes him an attractive proposition.

He could certainly get more of a game at Blackpool than he can currently at Swansea and that’s an improvement at least.

While he might not walk straight into the lineup, he would no doubt end up in it.

What does he offer?

He offers knowledge and experience of the league like not many at Bloomfield Road have currently. He also offers a calm and collected presence in the centre of the field, with the player having featured in over 150 games in his career and knowing exactly what it takes to cut it in the second tier.

He isn’t much of a goal threat but he can certainly dictate play from the centre of the field. He can help a game turn in favour of his side and can help whatever side he plays for dictate the tempo too. He averages 34.02 accurate passes per game, which is a high rate and shows he has great vision and can bend the ball to his will if needed.

He’s solid in breaking down opposition attacks too, with his tackles and work-rate allowing him to cut out play just in front of the defence. He averages 19.15 duels won per 90, which again is a decent rate for a Championship player.

While he isn’t very attacking in his play, his defensive work and his ability in setting off his teammates on attacks with some simple, calm passing play and vision, he could be a very shrewd signing for the price Blackpool would pay for him.