Jay Emmanuel-Thomas issues heartfelt Bristol City response

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has revealed that Bristol “will always be classed as [his] second home” as he reflects on his two-year spell at Bristol City.

The 31-year-old remains a firm fan favourite with the Ashton Gate faithful despite having left the Championship outfit in 2015.

Emmanuel-Thomas is regarded by many as one of the greatest entertainers in City’s modern history – scoring 33 goals and providing 20 assists in his 103 appearances and helping them win the League One and EFL Trophy double under Steve Cotterill.

The forward was one of a number of players profiled by the South West club as part of their Black History Month celebration and he took to Twitter to show his appreciation.

Thank You .. Bristol will always be classed as my 2nd home ❤️👏🏾 https://t.co/ZtBmVItJas — JET ✈️ (@OfficialJET10) October 18, 2022

Emmanuel-Thomas had spells at QPR, MK Dons, and Gillingham after leaving City before a short stint in Thailand with PTT Rayong.

He returned to British football in 2020 with a move to Livingston FC and after catching the eye secured a move to Aberdeen but a change in manager saw him become excess to requirements and he was released in April 2022.

In August, the forward signed for Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC.

The Verdict

It may have been more than seven years since he left Bristol but it seems Emmanuel-Thomas still holds the club and the city in high regard.

That feeling is certainly mutual among the majority of the fanbase, who remember just how exciting the forward was in his City days.

He’s struggled to recreate that magic consistently elsewhere but he will always be held in high regard among the Ashton Gate faithful.

In some ways it’s a shame a return was never possible but that move would almost certainly have been heart over head.