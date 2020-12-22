Jay Dasilva all smiles as he begins road to Bristol City return

Jay Dasilva’s bid to return to Bristol City action has begun in earnest now with him undergoing surgery on a fracture in his tibia.

The full-back has featured eight times for the Robins so far this season in the Championship but is now set to miss a fair chunk of the season, adding to the club’s lengthy list of injury problems at the moment.

However, the first big obstacle is out of the way with him undergoing an operation to help the tibia along and now he can start focusing on recovering from that and building his strength around the area once more.

Indeed, Bristol City shared this positive update on social media with him all smiles in his hospital attire:

Surgery ✅

Onto recovery 🏃‍♂️ With you all the way Jay! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HKtlg7w3Vn — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) December 22, 2020

The Verdict

It’s good to see that the surgery was a success and now the full-back will be eager to enjoy Christmas as much as he can and begin working back to full fitness.

Dean Holden has got a fair few injury problems to deal with at the moment and may well be thinking about using the January window to reinforce his side, though it remains to be seen if the budget is there to do that in the current climate.