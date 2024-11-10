Former Cardiff City frontman Jay Bothroyd has made a scathing admission about his old side, raising issues with the recruitment, the players and the home attendances.

Bothroyd represented the Bluebirds for three years between 2008 and 2011 before earning a move to then-Premier League outfit QPR, having been a consistent goalscorer in south Wales.

The one-time England international formed a stunning strike partnership with Michael Chopra and returned 45 goals across his three campaigns with the club during a rollercoaster era under Dave Jones.

Indeed, many supporters argue that Cardiff have never played a more exhilarating brand of attacking football, neither before nor after the Jones era. While Bothroyd was at Cardiff, they twice fell short in the play-offs, and though it was a significant frustration at the time, that spell is still fondly remembered by the Bluebirds faithful to this very day.

As such, Bothroyd believes that the current state of play with Cardiff pales in comparison to his time with the club.

Jay Bothroyd’s scathing Cardiff City verdict following Blackburn Rovers defeat

In the wake of Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers, Bothroyd took time to address a range of issues including Cardiff’s recruitment process, a perceived lack of leadership and the deterioration in attendances, with their home support having been undoubtedly stronger during their days at the famed Ninian Park - where the striker played at in his first season.

Cardiff were admittedly off the pace against Rovers, who put them to the sword and ran out deserved victors in what was a depleted home performance from a side evidently in dire need of the two-week lay-off with November’s international break.

Bothroyd, who watched the match, wrote afterwards via his X account: “I really don’t recognise Cardiff these days!!! No characters no leaders!

“Stadium is empty!

“Who is making these signings, at least in my day, players were signed to compliment each other and make the team better, now I just see individuals trying to play football.”

Bothroyd’s first post received divided reaction from the Cardiff faithful, and he further addressed his concerns about the home attendances and playing style in additional posts in response to supporters.

Speaking on the attendance, he added: “I don’t remember an empty seat in the stadium for any reason when I was there, maybe it is the Cost I don’t know that, this is not a dig at the fans because I know if the football was exciting the fans would be there, it would be sold out every week.”

Meanwhile, when a fan quipped that Cardiff are playing the best football since Jones’ tenure, Bothroyd pointed out the side’s lowly current league position.

The 42-year-old wrote: “You know we are 22nd in the league right! How can you be watching some of the best football since Dave jones and be in that position!

"Nah you're winding me up ain’t ya😂”

Cardiff City’s recent form has been an improvement but they're still in the Championship drop zone

Cardiff are now heading into the international break with the wind taken out of their sails following two consecutive defeats against Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, which have placed them back in the relegation zone.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 10 Position Team P GD Pts 17th Coventry City 15 -1 16 18th Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19th Hull City 14 -3 15 20th Preston North End 15 -8 15 21st Luton Town 15 -9 15 22nd Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23rd Portsmouth 15 -12 10 24th QPR 15 -13 10

The losses over the last few days have come against a backdrop of real resurgence, with Cardiff having maintained a six-match unbeaten run including four victories prior to Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, before yesterday afternoon, they had won four straight matches at home and were as high as 17th after beating Norwich City in a dramatic 2-1 home victory last weekend.

All things considered, Cardiff’s current league position isn’t quite reflective of the way in which interim boss Omer Riza has got them playing.

They have, of course, been left with considerable ground to make up after Erol Bulut guided the team to such an abject start, losing five of his first six games before receiving his marching orders after a 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United in September.

That context perhaps needs to be kept in mind, then, and while Bothroyd has raised a number of points which have gone down well with Cardiff fans of the same schools of thought, the club’s position massively undersells the impact Riza has had overall in such a short space of time.