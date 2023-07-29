Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox has warned any players who want to secure a move away from St Mary's that they may not be able to move on this summer, speaking to the Daily Mirror.

Some of the Saints' squad may feel as though they still deserve to be in the Premier League despite their current side finishing at the bottom of the top-tier table at the end of last season.

And there has been plenty of speculation about the futures of some players, with only a few sales being made so far. Mislav Orsic has secured a switch to Trabzonspor, whilst Ibrahima Diallo has made the move to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail.

Who has been linked with a move away from Southampton this summer?

Romeo Lavia is the player that has arguably been the Saints player most heavily linked with a move away from the south coast this summer, with several Premier League giants reportedly taking an interest in him.

Liverpool are the side that seem to hold a real interest in him, although Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have also been named as potential next destinations for the Belgian.

He still has plenty of time left on his contract, as does James Ward-Prowse who was recently the subject of a £20m bid from West Ham United. As expected, that was rejected by the Saints who are reportedly keen to secure £40m.

Tino Livramento has been attracting interest from Newcastle United and Lyanco looked set for a move to Besiktas until that fell through, with rumours previously emerging regarding the futures of Stuart Armstrong, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Paul Onuachu as well.

It remains to be seen whether Nathan Tella moves to Burnley - and Che Adams is also attracting Premier League interest.

What message did Jason Wilcox have for Southampton's players?

Despite a likely need to balance the books at St Mary's, Wilcox has warned that the relegated side will take a tough stance on players and get the best deal possible for them.

And he didn't rule out the possibility of some of the Saints' biggest stars remaining on the south coast, saying: "If a club wants to take our players on the cheap and we feel as though we’re losing then that’s not a win-win agreement – there has to be a compromise.

"There will be situations where we say to players ‘I’m really sorry but the value is not there, you’re going to be with us in the Championship and have to generate your Premier League value’."

Are Southampton right to take a tough stance on potential sales this summer?

Considering some of these Premier League-linked players have a few years left on their contracts, they can afford to take a tough stance on these players and should continue to do so to generate the best possible fees.

Having already cashed in on Orsic, that may give them a bit of breathing room and allow them to take a tough stance on others, although you feel they may want to make a couple more sales to ensure they balance the books properly.

If they can retain all of their current stars, that will maximise their chances of securing promotion at the first time of asking but nothing is guaranteed and they can't afford to breach the EFL's financial rules in the future.

If they do, they won't be able to operate freely in the transfer market because restrictions will be put in place.

And that will hamper their ability to win promotion in the future.