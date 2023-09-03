Highlights Taylor Harwood-Bellis chose Southampton over Premier League clubs because he believed it was a better fit for him, according to Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

Despite his impressive performance at a Championship level, Harwood-Bellis will have to compete for a starting position at Southampton.

The 21-year-old's decision to join Southampton may be seen as a sideways move in a career that has otherwise been on an upward trajectory.

Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox has revealed that Taylor Harwood-Bellis felt a move to the Championship club was a better fit for him than a Premier League move, speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

He finalised a loan deal to join Russell Martin's side on deadline day, with this deal being seen as a brilliant one from the Saints' point of view.

The England under-21 played his football last year with Championship winners Burnley. He played in 32 out of their 46 league games in the English second tier, keeping 11 clean sheets.

He has joined Southampton from his parent club Manchester City - and is one of the many successful players to have come from the Citizens' world-class academy setup.

Why Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton

When speaking to BBC Radio Solent, the club's Director of Football revealed that the 21-year-old felt that this was the best fit for him.

"He had Premier League interest, and he looked at the teams that were giving him opportunities in the Premier League and he thought that Southampton was a better fit," said Wilcox (via Daily Echo).

Despite an impressive resumé for a player of his age, Wilcox said that he will not be handed a place in the starting XI by the manager.

He added: "He's got to compete, we have got Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Mason Holgate.

"Taylor hasn't come here not knowing that he has to fight. He won't be shoehorned in."

Harwood-Bellis was the captain of the England under-21s side that won the Under-21 European Championship, early in the summer. Wilcox likes the leadership that the City centre-back will bring to the squad, with the Director of Football working with the defender before at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: "Taylor is a leader of men, I know him - he's got experience and a very mature head on his shoulders."

"I've been on a journey with him through the academy and he's a great signing for us."

"He's again somebody who is dependable and trustworthy. He's also highly reflective of his own performances and trains like he plays."

Harwood-Bellis was on the bench for the team's 5-0 away loss to Sunderland yesterday.

Was Southampton actually the best move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

As mentioned, he's enjoyed a very successful summer in which he was a key part of a Championship title win, and the captain of a national team that won a European competition.

He's proven that he is definitely good enough at Southampton's level. So why is he wanting to prove it again?

The 21-year-old said that he wants to become a better footballer. Surely the best way to do that is to test yourself at a level that you're yet to play at.

If it came down to where he felt he would get the most playing time then that's understandable. But, as Wilcox said, there are no guaranteed minutes with the Saints either.

This could be a bit of a sideways move in a career that has practically had a vertical trajectory.