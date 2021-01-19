Jason Tindall provides update on transfer involving Cardiff City and Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall has admitted that the Cherries have accepted an offer from Cardiff City for their defender Jack Simpson but has also told the Daily Echo that what happens from this point onwards is out of his control.

A bid of around £750,000 is said to have been lodged for the centre back as the Bluebirds continue to strengthen their ranks ahead of a push for the play-offs over the course of the second half of the season.

However the move has been thrown into doubt over the past few days, with reports suggesting that the player is having second thoughts about departing the South Coast for Wales after all.

Providing an update on the situation recently, Tindall was quick to express that he was in the dark over what will happen next with regards to the potential move:

“I found out that Cardiff put an offer in for Jack on Friday.

“I think it was late Friday afternoon they made contact with the guys above and put an offer into the football club, that I think was initially rejected – then at some point after that was accepted.

“I don’t know the ins and outs – I don’t really get involved in that sort of thing.

“But I think that’s just credit to Jack and the performances he’s been delivering since he’s been in the team.

“All his hard work while he wasn’t in the team I think has paid off because when he came into the team he delivered some really good performances – hence why such a good and big club like Cardiff have come in for him and want to sign him.

“What happens beyond that is out of my control really. All I can say is I’ve been really happy with Simmo while he has been here.

“What happens moving forward is obviously not down to me. “

Simpson has been in good form for the Cherries this term, making a total of 11 appearances for the Vitality Stadium outfit as they seek to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Cardiff needn’t worry about these comments from Tindall as they appear to be in pole position to add yet another new signing to their squad after having a bid accepted for the Bournemouth defender.

They are now seemingly free to negotiate the players contract after agreeing a fee with his parent club, paving the way for Neil Harris to add a player to his squad who is likely to fill in for the absence of Sol Bamba.

The Bluebirds will be acquiring a player in his prime for a cut price fee due to Simpson’s contract expiring next summer, underlining the club’s potency in this current window.

With the likes of Max Watters already through the door at the Cardiff City Stadium, Harris and his team could well be dark horses for promotion come the end of the campaign.