Jason Tindall makes optimistic claim on key Bournemouth man

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has backed Josh King to block out the speculation surrounding his future when he returns to action for the Cherries.

The Norwegian international has been heavily linked with a move away from The Vitality Stadium, with Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United and AC Milan all credited with an interest in attacker.

King has yet to feature for Tindall’s side this season due to injury, but is now back in training, and the Bournemouth boss is fully expecting the 28-year-old to give his all when he does eventually return to the side.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo about whether or not King will be able to cope with speculation about his future when he gets back on the pitch, Tindall said: “For sure. I think there is always speculation with players and certainly there has been with players since my time here at the football club.

“That’s no different and I think that can only be a good thing because that means you’ve got good players that other teams want. But whilst the players are still contracted to this football club, they are expected by myself and by everybody to go out there, give their all and deliver their best performance.

“I’ve got no doubts that, if selected to start or to come on, Josh will do that.”

Indeed, it seems that is something Tindall has already addressed with King to some extent, as he went on to add: “We have had a conversation two or three times, me and Kingy. He’s contracted to the football club, he’s very professional.

“He wants to do well and I’ve got no doubts that Josh King selected to play and put on the Bournemouth shirt – he will go out there, give his all and give his best performance. That will be a great asset to the squad.”

Tindall went on to confirm that King is in contention to feature for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon, when they host Norwich City at The Vitality Stadium in a battle of two teams relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Verdict

This is encouraging to see for those of a Bournemouth persuasion.

King is a key player for them upfront, perhaps even more so this season following the departure of Callum Wilson to Newcastle, so they are going to want him playing at the top of his game when he is available this season.

Of course, the level of interest in King means it is still possible that that will not be much longer, but if the attacker does continue to apply himself while he remains at Bournemouth, that is something that ought to reflect well on him with any potential future clubs, while also securing his legacy with the Cherries, for whom he has been such a good servant during his time there so far.