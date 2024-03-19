Highlights Grimsby Town improved with a more direct style, yielding better results and five defeats.

Changes followed an honest discussion among the coaching staff, players, and the board.

Public clarification by leadership indicates a modern, progressive approach to handling team issues.

Grimsby Town's last six matches have seen the Mariners pick up ten points; winning two games, drawing four, and conceding just three goals in the process. The previous six games, however, were a different story, with a return of just two points and the alarming concession of 21 goals along the way. Changes were imminently required, alterations were swiftly made, and the side from the East Coast look much better for it.

When Artell was named as previous Grimsby boss Paul Hurst's successor at Blundell Park in late November 2023, he looked to shift the Mariners stylistically, quickly trying to implement a patient, somewhat technical passing style with which he succeeded with at previous club Crewe Alexandra. Initially, the players seemed to adapt to this, with good performances at MK Dons, League One side Oxford United in the FA Cup, and in Artell's first home game in charge against the aforementioned Crewe.

However, things began to unravel a little from that point, as it became clear Grimsby's hard-working, combative squad weren't necessarily suited to the intricacies Artell was looking for. Mistakes became plentiful, and confidence was drained as the Mariners conceded a worrying number of goals at the start of the year.

Over the first six weeks of 2024, Artell's side conceded five or more goals on three separate occasions, perhaps the worst of which was a 1-6 home reverse against Walsall on New Year's Day. Things came to a head after Grimsby's heavy 5-1 defeat to local rivals Doncaster Rovers in mid-February, as fans became increasingly frustrated and worried as they watched their side gift opponents goals and victories through playing a style that didn't suit what they had, with confidence dropping as a consequence.

Since that day, the Mariners have looked like a very different outfit. Changing to (mainly) a 3-5-2 system, Artell's side has opted for a more direct style. Playing the percentages, more aggressively, and picking up second balls in good areas - a method far more in-line with this Grimsby Town squad's skill-set, and good results achieved through determined displays have followed.

It's believed this alteration in both style and mindset came about following a heart-to-heart discussion between manager, coaches, players, staff and members of the board, something co-owner Jason Stockwood was keen to point out were decisions that came about collectively, rather than from anybody in particular.

Stockwood clarifies "open and honest" discussion

Supporters, seemingly like the players, were pleased a more pragmatic approach had been decided upon and that, in-turn, results have improved, though some believed this had happened as a result of the owners and players requesting Artell change the playing style in the aftermath of the Doncaster game. This is something Mariners Chair Stockwood moved to clarify after Saturday's draw at Gillingham.

Replying to a post on social media platform X, Stockwood confirmed that recent improvements have been the result of a "balanced, open and honest discussion for all of us and what we collectively needed to change", whilst pointing out that "no one 'forced' anyone" into any changes.

Grimsby Town's last six games, as per Transfermarkt Date Opponent Score 24/02/24 Morecambe (A) 1-1 02/03/24 Forest Green Rovers (H) 1-0 05/03/24 AFC Wimbledon (A) 0-0 09/03/24 Sutton United (A) 1-1 12/03/24 MK Dons (H) 1-0 16/03/24 Gillingham (A) 1-1

After hearing this said repeatedly, co-owner Stockwood addressing the matter on social media, should see an end to any unnecessary speculation on the subject and allow Artell and his side to maintain their focus on the all-important run-in at the bottom end of League Two.

Grimsby Town's leadership figures are modern and progressive

The public clarification of this matter by the club's key leadership figure and the manner in which it was done was impressive and is a further indicator of the inclusive, progressive manner in which things are done at Blundell Park nowadays. The backing of the manager, coaches and players as people who are willing to change to try and meet their objectives, added to the fact they clearly care and wanted to find a way to change things will mean a lot to Mariners fans.

The endorsement of this by Jason Stockwood was clever, forward-thinking management. The Mariners may well be able to implement Artell's style in the future, with more time on the training ground and further additions more well suited to dominating possession in tight areas. But for now, it's about finding the best way to get points on the board to ensure the club's Football League survival and great credit should go to all involved in seeking a way that gives Grimsby Town the best chance of doing so.