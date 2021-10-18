Jason Perry drops worrying verdict on Cardiff City’s current predicament

Former Cardiff City centre-back Jason Perry believes only a new manager and January investment will be able to save the second-tier side from the drop this term after such a poor recent run of form, speaking on BBC Radio Wales.

His comments came after the Bluebirds’ humiliating 3-0 loss away at arch-rivals Swansea City, consigning them to a sixth consecutive defeat and leaving them hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

They may not be in the drop zone yet, currently sitting three points above 22nd-placed Barnsley, but have still declined steeply since their 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the middle of September.

Have Cardiff City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1)Have Cardiff had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United during the campaign so far? Higher Lower

That result at the City Ground guided them to eighth, but six losses later, they are now way down in 20th, slipping down 12 places and only look like heading one way in their current rut.

This is hugely disappointing for a side that finished in eighth at the end of last term after Mick McCarthy’s fast start to his tenure at the Cardiff City Stadium – but he hasn’t been able to work the same magic this season and now potentially finds himself on the verge of being sacked by Bluebirds officials.

He could have no complaints considering their current form, but Jason Perry believes their current predicament is the by-product of more than just the 62-year-old, delivering a worrying verdict on the Welsh side’s squad.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales yesterday afternoon, Perry said (via Wales Online): “If you offered me Cardiff finishing one point above the relegation zone at the end of the season, I’d snap your hand off.

“This club is right in a corner now.

“The academy is not in line with the first team.

“You’ve got a squad that lacks balance and, once you lose your fight, alarm bells are really ringing.

“Unless the owner [Vincent Tan] gives the new manager money to spend in January, I don’t think they’re good enough to stay up.”

The Verdict:

This is a hugely worrying prediction from someone who is a regular viewer of Cardiff City’s performance, but he is probably on the money about a potential relegation if manager McCarthy persists with the same sort of system and is allowed to continue.

Playing five centre-backs is baffling, especially when it’s been so clear they have needed more going forward, so the manager is currently his own worst enemy with his tactics and when you can’t even get Kieffer Moore to perform, you know you’re in trouble.

A failure to change things up and another loss against Fulham in midweek should signal the end of the 62-year-old’s time in Wales – because it’s clear the current plan isn’t working and it would be insanity to continue in the same vein.

You also have to wonder what the manager’s mindset is like right now. Despite saying to the media he will carry on until he’s told otherwise, he must be mentally shot after such a poor run and this could be having an impact on his team.

It’s not just McCarthy though. They endured a reasonably poor transfer window despite being able to keep Kieffer Moore amid a deadline day bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers, so additions in January are much-needed to improve the mentality of the squad and give the manager fresh options, whoever that may be in January.