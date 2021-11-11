Jason Pearce verdict emerges from with Charlton Athletic dressing room

Deji Elerewe has signed a new long-term deal with Charlton Athletic and has been described as his captain as a perfect role model.

The 18-year-old has made seven appearances for the first team this season, as he breaks through into the senior ranks. The young centre-back has signed a three-year deal after a strong start to the season in League One and has been rewarded for his efforts.

One of the key figures in Elerewe’s career so far has been senior central defender and club captain, Jason Pearce. Apart from now being his skipper, Pearce also coached the youngster when he was in the u15 squad. When speaking about the veteran, Elerewe told club media: “He’s a great role model for me, always willing to help, great coach, great person. I really appreciate him and the rest of the boys as well, anytime I need them they are always here to help me improve. When I first came in I was a bit nervous, but now I feel at home with them, they’re all great lads.”

Elerewe made his debut for the club in a Carabao Cup tie against local rivals AFC Wimbledon. After a strong start to the season, the youngster’s confidence must have grown with senior members of the team as well as the coaching staff supporting his growth.

“You can’t get too confident sometimes, you have to listen to what everyone else has to say, so I try to get their point of view across as well. Just trying to keep getting back into the team, keep playing in the league, get more appearances under my belt and who knows what’s next.”

Charlton have had a list of good players that have been in a similar position to Elerewe and the youngster hopes he can reach the levels that other key players have.

“I see the likes of Ezri Konsa, Joe Gomez, even back then with Jonjo Shelvey, they’ve trusted the club to show them the way and now the club has given them the opportunity to play at a higher level, so I hope they can do it for me as well.”

The Verdict

Having played seven games so far is a clear sign that the youngster is trusted in games in all competitions and with the new deal keeping him at the club until 2024, Elerewe has the ability and time to grow into a regular for the League One side.

The London based side have the third oldest squad in the league and having a youngster coming through the ranks and being successful will no doubt help the club going forward, as well as the player.

