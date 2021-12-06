Jason Pearce starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Ipswich Town on Tuesday night

Charlton Athletic welcome Ipswich Town to The Valley on Tuesday evening in looking to get back to winning ways under Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks avoided embarrassment in beating Gateshead 2-0 on Friday evening to advance into the FA Cup third round where the Tractor Boys were held to a goalless draw by Barrow at Portman Road.

The match turned out to be Paul Cook’s last at the helm with Ipswich relieving him of his duties at the weekend. John McGreal will steer the ship for the time being as the Suffolk club look to bring in a new manager.

Jackson is still in caretaker charge in SE7, but with two home games this week there is a huge opportunity for the Addicks to move up the League One table.

We are predicting three alterations to Charlton’s starting XI from their 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town last time out in the league…

Jason Pearce is back available after a knee injury and could return with the armband to the centre of the back three. Deji Elerewe impressed against Gateshead and was not in action for the club’s U23 side this afternoon suggesting he will have some kind of involvement under the lights on Tuesday.

Diallang Jaiyesimi was rested in the last league game and Corey Blackett-Taylor picked up a knock in the Papa John’s Trophy so the former Swindon Town man will most likely come in, with Jonathan Leko also back in contention.

Jayden Stockley is back from suspension for his league outing since his red card at Burton Albion and will replace Josh Davison at the top of the pitch. Stockley bagged a brace against Gateshead and will be desperate to carry on his good goalscoring in front of the home faithful.