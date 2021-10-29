Jason Pearce starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday

Johnnie Jackson’s caretaker manager stint got off to the perfect start last Saturday with a surprise 1-0 victory at Sunderland.

Charlton Athletic look for back-to-back wins and to climb out of the relegation zone when they host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Jackson switched up to a 3-5-2 formation at the Stadium of Light, and though he will plan tactically for each game individually, will likely go with a similar approach when the Addicks welcome Richie Wellens’ men to The Valley,

Defensive solidity will be key in this relegation six pointer and replacing the leadership that injured Sam Lavelle has brought to the side since his deadline day signing from Morecambe will be crucial.

We are only predicting one change to the side that took maximum points on Wearside last time out.

Jason Pearce’s place in the side is enforced, Deji Elerewe will be in contention to replace Lavelle also but Jackson will be keen to restore some leadership and experience into the backline.

Jackson has made it clear that he would like the manager role on a permanent basis and anything but a win against Donny will be viewed as a disappointing result.

Quiz: Did these 25 Charlton Athletic transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Charlie Kirk arrived from Morecambe Yes No

The Addicks were expected to be competing for a top six finish this term and so the longer they languish inside the relegation zone the more concerned supporters will become. It is a huge opportunity to reduce the pressure on their shoulders with a victory on Saturday in front of what will be a jubilant home crowd overjoyed to see Jackson take his position in the dugout.