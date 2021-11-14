Jason Pearce shares social media message following Charlton Athletic victory v Burton

Charlton Athletic made it 10 points from a possible 12 under Johnnie Jackson, by securing a 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Deji Oshilaja and Jayden Stockley both saw red cards in the 18th minute, when a tussle inside the area spiralled out of control.

Ben Purrington nodded home the opener, and the eventual winner, just two minutes later, when he gambled on Akin Famewo’s flicked on header.

The Addicks, who looked threatening going forward and resolute in defence, managed to hold on and secure all three points at the Pirelli Stadium and fire themselves up to 17th place.

Charlton have looked a revitalised outfit under Jackson’s temporary guidance, who is making strides in getting the job on a permanent basis.

Taking to Instagram after yesterday’s clash, Charlton skipper Jason Pearce said: “Love them games!!!! +3, and we keep on moving! My mate @benpurrington on 🔥⚽️ #cafc #coyr.”

The verdict

Charlton suddenly look a much-improved and confident outfit, and whilst Jackson has done an excellent job in switching the momentum, the players certainly have to take a lot of credit.

Pearce has come back into the side under Jackson and he is proving to be a dependable figure in the backline, with his physicality, understanding of the game and leadership, all combining to solidify Charlton’s backline.

If Charlton are to maintain this form and push towards the top half and beyond, Pearce’s experience could prove to be invaluable as the season progresses.