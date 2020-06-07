Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce shares motivational message after Arsenal defeat

Arsenal beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday.

The Gunners took a two goal lead into half-time after strikes from front-pairing Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with second-half goals from Joe Willock and three for Eddie Nketiah to secure the win.

It was the first time that either side have featured since March, as both the Premier League and Championship near their provisional return dates at the end of this month.

After the defeat, Charlton’s Jason Pearce shared this message on his Instagram:

Pearce, 32, has been one of Charlton’s main men this season. Amid all of the club’s injuries, Pearce has managed to stay fit and match-ready. proving to be a solid Championship player in what is his fourth season at the club.

The ex-Leeds and Wigan defender has provided some much-needed experience at the back for Charlton this season – experience which will be needed in their final nine games of the Championship campaign.

Lee Bowyer’s side currently sit in the relegation zone, two points off safety as they face an immediate return to League One after a turbulent season both on and off the pitch.

The verdict

The scoreline won’t have bothered Bowyer so much last night. The fixture was all about getting his side match ready in time for a crucial run-in to the Championship season.

It’d be a cruel blow if they were to succumb to relegation after everything that’s happened this season, but there’s plenty of teams in the dog fight, and Charlton just need a few wins to pull themselves out of the bottom-three.