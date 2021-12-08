Jason Pearce shares message as he reflects on Charlton Athletic’s victory over Ipswich

Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce has taken to Instagram to reflect on side’s latest performance in League One.

The defender marked his return to action in the Addicks’ clash with Ipswich Town last night by helping the club keep a clean-sheet at The Valley.

Charlton ultimately proved to be too strong for their opponents as they clinched a 2-0 victory over the Tractor Boys.

Jayden Stockley opened the scoring for the Addicks in the 26th minute as he fired past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Following the break, Ben Purrington and Conor Washington were both denied by Walton who managed to deliver an impressive performance for the Tractor Boys.

Charlton finally extended their advantage in the closing stages of the clash as Alex Gilbey netted his first league goal of the season.

As a result of this triumph, the Addicks moved up to 14th in the third-tier standings.

Currently 10 points adrift of the play-off places, Charlton will be looking to close this gap by picking up some positive results in their upcoming fixtures.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance on Instagram, Pearce has admitted that it was great to be back in the team whilst he also praised the club’s fans for the atmosphere that they were able to create last night.

The defender posted: “Well that was fun!

“Great to be back with the boys and a hard fought win.

1 of 28 In what year was Charlton founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

“What an atmosphere.

“We keep working.”

The Verdict

After missing the club’s recent League One clashes with Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town due to a knee injury that he suffered against Plymouth Argyle last month, Pearce managed to produce an assured performance against Ipswich.

The defender won three aerial duels and made five clearances as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.16 at The Valley.

Providing that Pearce is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency over the course of the coming months, he may be able to help Charlton climb the League One table.

With his side set to face Cambridge United this weekend, Pearce will unquestionably fancy his chances of producing another influential display in this fixture.