Jason Pearce shares Instagram message following Charlton’s defeat at Plymouth

Charlton Athletic fell to a 1-0 defeat at Home Park yesterday afternoon, with Plymouth Argyle winning their first League One match in six games.

After a couple of good opportunities in the first half, it was the hosts who took the lead on the stroke of half time, when Kieran Agard fired in via the post after Ryan Hardie’s initial effort was saved.

It was Charlton’s first match with Johnnie Jackson as the club’s permanent manager, after an extremely successful stint as caretaker boss.

The Addicks are now 10 points from the play-off zones as the league reaches its midway point, with a top-six place being the objective.

Sharing his frustration with the result and performance from yesterday’s visitors, club captain Jason Pearce took to Instagram: “That weren’t our standard today. Disappointing. Debrief, learn and works starts again. Thank you to those who travelled. 🔴⚪️.”

Pearce was part of a back three in the defeat and he is one of only two natural centre-backs who were able to be called upon yesterday – the other being Ryan Inniss who was on the bench.

The veteran was partnered by versatile midfielder Sean Clare and left-back Ben Purrington and Jackson will be hoping that he can get some of his other centre-backs back fit soon – or even bolster the position in the January transfer window.

The Verdict

Jackson will obviously be disappointed that they have not inflicted even more pressure on the teams currently occupying the top-six places, but looking at the overall picture, he has changed the mood around the club.

Charlton have improved dramatically under his guidance and it will be no surprise to see them competing for a top-six spot as the season progresses.

As Pearce says, it is now about working hard and starting again, because the festive schedule looks hectic and they will need to ensure that they get back to winning ways before the new year begins.

Charlton are equipped to be competing at the top end of the division, and whilst yesterday was disappointing, they will be hoping that it was just a blip.