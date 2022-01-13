Jason Pearce sends seven-word message to Charlton Athletic fans after loss at Crewe

Charlton Athletic fell to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday evening and missed out on the chance to climb into the top half of League One.

Oliver Finney and Mikael Mandron’s first half strikes gave the Addicks a mountain to climb in the second period and ultimately saw the hosts hold on for a huge three points in their survival bid.

Jason Pearce’s place in the Charlton backline is under threat with Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle returning from injury and the 34-year-old will be desperate to bounce back at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The club captain took to Instagram after the game to offer some words of reflection and positivity.

Pearce posted: “Resilience is key now as a group.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Pearce (@jason06pearce)

Jason Pearce’s leadership qualities and strong influence as a senior pro in the squad has stood out in a very difficult season for the Addicks.

They have always been playing catch up due to very late summer transfer business and a clear breakdown in understanding between the squad and the manager in the first 13 games of the campaign.

At 34, with his contract up in the summer, it is unlikely that Pearce will play an integral role in the club aiming to win promotion next season but his place within the squad and the value of it remains crucial in kicking on for a positive second half of the season.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Jayden Stockley Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Preston North End Bury

You open yourself up for criticism a little when speaking in riddles after losing to the 22nd placed side in League One.

However, Pearce has commanded such respect, in now his sixth season at the club, that it will be received in the right way by supporters in understanding the key role the 34-year-old plays in the dressing room.

The Addicks have lost four of five games since Johnnie Jackson was announced as the club’s permanent manager, and they have not won a league game that was not accompanied by a clean sheet since the departure of Nigel Adkins.

That could point towards a fragile mentality within the group that do not react well to conceding a goal and that was evident in their first half capitulation at Gresty Road.