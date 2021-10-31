Jason Pearce sends message to Charlton fans following Doncaster Rovers drubbing

After dispensing of Nigel Adkins’ services over a week ago, Charlton Athletic are on a recovery mission under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

The former Addicks midfielder has already been the temporary boss earlier this year but he came into this stint with Charlton sitting in 22nd position in League One, with just two victories to their name.

And in two matches Jackson has already matched Adkins’ league win tally for the season, firstly by grinding out a 1-0 victory on the road against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

The Addicks then followed that up yesterday with a resounding 4-0 success over lowly Doncaster Rovers, and there were four different scorers to boot.

Charlton are still only in 20th position but back-to-back wins is a start and Jackson has done his chances of landing the job on a full-time basis no harm whatsoever – and one player he can rely on is Jason Pearce.

The experienced defender found himself back in the starting 11 because of an injury to Sam Lavelle and having spent the majority of the season on the bench, the 33-year-old put in a seasoned performance against the Yorkshire side and he praised the Charlton fans post-match for the atmosphere they created at The Valley.

Enjoyed that one. Real togetherness in a huge game. Brilliant atmosphere. +3! We go again Tuesday ⚪️🔴 #cafc pic.twitter.com/XA0EzahNgP — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) October 30, 2021

The Verdict

With Lavelle unfortunately going down with an injury, Pearce will now get an opportunity to cement his place in Jackson’s team until his caretaker reign ends.

You can always rely on the veteran to put in a solid performance and playing alongside loanee Akin Famewo should provide the Addicks with not only pace but also a cool head at the back.

Having not seen the pitch much this season it would have been expected that Pearce may take a few games to get back into the swing of things, but since he came on as a substitute against Sunderland last week he’s been a rock.

And he’s right about the Charlton fans as well – when The Valley is rocking it can act as a 12th man and they clearly pushed the team on yesterday to record a resounding success.